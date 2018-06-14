TODAY'S PAPER
Children's musician Laurie Berkner to perform at Hofstra University

Laurie Berkner's solo concert at Hofstra University on

Laurie Berkner's solo concert at Hofstra University on June 24 will feature hits such as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz). Photo Credit: Jayme Thornton

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Just in time for Father’s Day, dads are celebrated in children’s performer Laurie Berkner’s new music video called “I Love You Daddy” — and families can hear the tune live when Berkner plays a solo concert at 3 p.m. June 24 in Hempstead.

“Laurie Berkner, Solo! The Greatest Hits Solo Tour,” which will take place at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University, will also feature hits such as “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Victor Vito,” “We Are The Dinosaurs,” and “Rocketship Run.” The event is presented by the Marion & Aaron Gural JCC of Cedarhurst, and all proceeds will benefit the S.H.O.P, the Gural JCC’s new Sustenance Hope Opportunities Place, which provides food, clothing and support services.

Berkner also releases her third children’s book next month, called “Monster Boogie” (Simon & Schuster, $17.99) based on her song by that title.

The concert venue is at 118 Hofstra University. Concert tickets are $36 each, with children younger than 1 free if they will be sitting on a lap. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a meet-and-greet with Berkner, are $54 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 516-463-6600 or visit etix.com/ticket/p/7977868/laurie-berknersolothe-greatest-hits-solo-tour-hempstead-john-cranford-adams-playhouse-at-hofstra-university

