Lego fans can recreate the city of Shanghai, China, together at the Lego Architecture build event at 6 p.m. April 28 at the Barnes & Noble store in East Northport.

The Lego Architecture Shanghai set features the Chenghuang Miao Temple, Longhua Temple and Pagoda, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bund area, Oriental Pearl, World Financial Center and the Shanghai Tower. The Huangpu River is represented on the tiled base plate.

Participants take turns work on the set, says Susan Hladky, community business development manager. After the build event, the work will be on display in the store.

The store is at 4000 E. Jericho Tpke., East Northport. For more information, call 631-462-0208 or visit bn.com.