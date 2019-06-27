TODAY'S PAPER
Roosevelt Field Mall Lego Store to host Minifigure Swap event

The Lego Store in Roosevelt Field mall will

The Lego Store in Roosevelt Field mall will host Minifigure Swap Monday on July 15, an event where kids can exchange their characters for new ones. Photo Credit: LEGO Systems, Inc.

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com
Are your little Lego-lovers bored playing with the same Minifigures? Kids will have the opportunity to swap them at an upcoming free event

The Lego Store at Roosevelt Field is hosting Minifigure Swap Monday on July 15. Children, ages 6 to 14, can exchange a Minifigure for a new one anytime between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

To participate, kids must bring their own Minifigure from home that can be swapped out for a different one provided by the Lego Store, or trade figures with another child. No advanced registration is necessary.

Additionally for $9.99, kids can build three new Minifigures. The store will provide a workspace and a variety of Lego pieces. 

For more information about Lego Store events, visit lego.com

