Are your little Lego-lovers bored playing with the same Minifigures? Kids will have the opportunity to swap them at an upcoming free event

The Lego Store at Roosevelt Field is hosting Minifigure Swap Monday on July 15. Children, ages 6 to 14, can exchange a Minifigure for a new one anytime between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

To participate, kids must bring their own Minifigure from home that can be swapped out for a different one provided by the Lego Store, or trade figures with another child. No advanced registration is necessary.

Additionally for $9.99, kids can build three new Minifigures. The store will provide a workspace and a variety of Lego pieces.

For more information about Lego Store events, visit lego.com.