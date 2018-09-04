Kids into Lego? Take them to see the more than 40 Lego creations anticipated at the Sixth Annual Lego Building Block Contest & Exhibit from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14 at The Ward Melville Heritage Organization Educational and Cultural Center in Stony Book.

Contest entries in past years have included replicas of historic buildings, trains and more. “Some are tiny, some are huge,” says Marie Gilberti, communications manager for the heritage organization.

Exhibit admission is $5 per adult and $3 for children younger than 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the location is 97P Main St., Stony Brook.

Want to enter yourself? Deadline is Sept. 10, with a $20 per entry. For more information as well as entry forms, call 631-689-5888 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.