Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
92° Good Afternoon
92° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Lego contest, exhibition to come to Stony Brook 

The Sixth Annual Lego Building Block Contest &

The Sixth Annual Lego Building Block Contest & Exhibit comes to Stony Brook Sept. 15 to Oct. 14. Photo Credit: Ward Melville Heritage Organization

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Kids into Lego? Take them to see the more than 40 Lego creations anticipated at the Sixth Annual Lego Building Block Contest & Exhibit from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14 at The Ward Melville Heritage Organization Educational and Cultural Center in Stony Book.

Contest entries in past years have included replicas of historic buildings, trains and more. “Some are tiny, some are huge,” says Marie Gilberti, communications manager for the heritage organization.

Exhibit admission is $5 per adult and $3 for children younger than 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the location is 97P Main St., Stony Brook.

Want to enter yourself? Deadline is Sept. 10, with a $20 per entry. For more information as well as entry forms, call 631-689-5888 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Aiden Flynn of Manhasset, 2nd Grade, Shelter Rock Back-to-school on LI: Your photos
Angelina Vitagliano, 3 months old, taking a dip Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Brothers Dylan and Lucas Lyons swinging on a Share your favorite family memories
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI before school starts
Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at 40 family fall festivals on LI