Long Island’s LGBT Network is offering free events for families from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through June 20 at its new Hauppauge headquarters.

Tonight, those who come dressed as a favorite superhero will receive free popcorn with a screening of “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Play card and board games and bring a “rainbow” dish — any colorful food, such as rainbow pasta or fruit salad — to share on June 6.

On June 13, the 2016 animated film “Moana” will be shown. There will be free popcorn and a smoothie-making station. On June 20, families will play games and decorate cookies.

The theme nights are geared to kids of all ages, says Mark Mihopulos, LGBT families program coordinator.

Other upcoming events include Friday night visits to ice cream shops in the summer, culminating in judging the best ice cream, as well as various parent educational workshops on IVF, foster care and adoption. “Our aim is to build community, reduce the isolation of both LGBT parents and also their children so that the children will have peers that have LGBT parents to bounce their experiences off of and form friendships, and the same for the parents," says Mihopulos.

For more information, call 631-665-2300 or check out their events on their Facebook page.

