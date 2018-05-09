TODAY'S PAPER
Author of ‘Rainbow Relatives’ LGBTQ+ book comes to LI

The cover of

The cover of "Rainbow Relatives: Real-World Stories and Advice on How to Talk to Kids About LGBTQ+ Families and Friends' (Skyhorse, $16.99) by former Syosset resident Sudi (Rick) Karatas. Photo Credit: Skyhorse Publishing

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A former Syosset resident who has written a book to help parents navigate conversations about LGBTQ+ issues will be at the Book Revue in Huntington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sudi (Rick) Karatas will speak and sign copies of his debut parenting book, “Rainbow Relatives: Real-World Stories and Advice on How to Talk to Kids About LGBTQ+ Families and Friends” (Skyhorse, $16.99).

The book tackles issues such as a parent coming out to the kids or explaining why a friend has two mommies. The book suggests ways to approach the conversations and predicts what to expect from them. Also included are the voices of filmmakers, actors, musicians and mental health professionals.

The Book Revue is at 313 New York Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-271-1442 or visit bookrevue.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

