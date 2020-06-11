A sampling of Long Island high school students who won competitions, scholarships and other honors in the 2019-20 academic year.
Regeneron Science Talent Search (Top 10 winners postponed until summer)
Finalists $25,000
Brinton, Andrew, Bellmore JFK HS
McCreery, Kyra, North Shore HS
St. George, Katherine, Bellmore JFK HS
Wesson, Ella, Manhasset HS
Scholars $2,000
Bahri, Sara, Lynbrook HS
Borges, William, Roslyn HS
Brinton, Andrew, Bellmore JFK HS
Carratu, Kevin, Manhasset HS
Chainani, Priya, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Dai, Feiyang, Jericho HS
Danseglio, Keaton, North Shore HS
Edelman, Hailey, Syosset HS
Gan, Emily, Jericho HS
Gauld, Kevin, Manhasset HS
Gelman, Kenar, Bellmore JFK HS
Goldberg, Andrew, Roslyn HS
Gupta, Sejal, Hicksville HS
Hsu, Carrie, Herricks HS
Khaimov, Nicole, Glen Cove HS
Klein, Jordan, Ward Melville HS
Levin, Jaime, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Li, Karen, The Wheatley School
Li, Michelle, Syosset HS
Liao, Kimberly, Commack HS
Lin, Jennifer, Jericho HS
Lin, Sheryl, Island Trees HS
Lin, Stephanie, Smithtown HS West
McCreery, Kyra, North Shore HS
Patel, Bhav, Herricks HS
Quraishi, Mariam, Ward Melville HS
Ravindran, Abishek, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Singh Rana, Shamtej, Commack HS
St. George, Katherine, Bellmore JFK HS
Stoller, Jake, Roslyn HS
Totala, Kreena, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Wesson, Ella, Manhasset HS
Wilkinson, Caitlin, Smithtown HS East
Wu, Elizabeth, Manhasset HS
Zhu, Yu, Central Islip HS
Zhuang, Kallista, Great Neck HS South
National Merit Corporate-Sponsored Winners
$1,000 to $10,000
Angress, Aaron E., Mount Sinai HS
Deitch, Caleb F., Syosset HS
Jain, Viveka, Hicksville HS
Kim, Miles, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Lee, Rachelle F., Jericho HS
Min, Daniel, Herricks HS
Wiencek, Alexa S., East Meadow HS
Zhong, Sharon, The Wheatley School
National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Winners $2,500
Albert, Jacqueline, Syosset HS
Cialone, Nina R., Locust Valley HS
DiSpirito, Michael C., Locust Valley HS
Epstein, Sophie R., Hauppauge HS
Flyer, Daniel I., Roslyn HS
Frank, David G., Bellmore JFK HS
Gan, Emily, Jericho HS
Ginsburg, Sydney R., Manhasset HS
Gupta, Arjun, Long Beach HS
Hsu, Michelle A., Locust Valley HS
Khaimov, Nicole, Glen Cove HS
Kim, Ziho, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Lin, Raymond J., Great Neck North HS
Ma, Celina, Kings Park HS
Magidson, Gabriel D., Great Neck South HS
McCreery, Kyra, M., North Shore HS
Nagpal, Jay, Half Hollow Hills East HS
Parrinello, Michael V., Commack HS
Patel, Shreya S., Herricks HS
Pecorara, Michael J., Jericho HS
Reinhardt, Oliver L., Manhasset HS
Sun Hong, William, Ward Melville HS
Suneja, Shreya, Half Hollow Hills East HS
Sussman, Uriel M., Rambam Mesivta HS (Lawrence)
Tang, Alex, Hewlett HS
Viglietta, Louis B., Commack HS
Wu, Elizabeth E., Manhasset HS
Yao, Athena, Wantagh HS
Yu, Robert W., Jericho HS
Zhao, Serena, Manhasset HS
Zheng, James, Garden City HS
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.
SEMIFINALISTS
Adanchev, Matthew, Jericho HS
Adupa, Vaishnavi, East Meadow HS
Albert, Jacqueline R., Syosset HS
Angress, Aaron E., Mount Sinai HS
Banai, William, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Barbella, Giulia M., Syosset HS
Bartolemea, Paul, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Bogdanova-Shapkina, Margarita, Oceanside HS
Brafman, Joshua M., Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys (Woodmere)
Brandvold, Connor J., Mineola HS
Butkevich, Jake T., Ward Melville HS
Cao, Amanda, Manhasset HS
Chang, Logan, Jericho HS
Chen, Connor J., Syosset HS
Chen, Melissa M., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Chen, Nicole Y., Herricks HS
Chen, Zihou, Jericho HS
Chilakamarthy, Ritvik V., Smithtown HS East
Chillemi, Jack M., Massapequa HS
Chin, Jenna, Herricks HS
Chipetine, Tyler, Commack HS
Choi, Jason, Jericho HS
Choi, Sarah, Hicksville HS
Cialone, Nina R., Locust Valley HS
Cordero, Aidan, Harborfields HS
Dayani, Isabella, Great Neck HS North
Deitch, Caleb F., Syosset HS
DeMasi, Jackson M., Home-school (Shirley)
Dervan, Brenden J., Smithtown HS East
Dhulia, Ronit, Syosset HS
DiSpirito, Michael C., Locust Valley HS
Dong, Christine E., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Dong, Yian, Great Neck HS South
Drosos, Eirini, Bethpage HS
Duan, Vivian W., Syosset HS
Duong, Teresa Y., St. Anthony's HS
DuVal, Julia D., Great Neck HS South
Epstein, Sophie R., Hauppauge HS
Fazal, Ali I., Great Neck HS South
Fiorella, Matthew J., Ward Melville HS
Fong, Alyssa, East Meadow HS
Fortgang, Shlomo, Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys (Woodmere)
Frank, David G., Bellmore JFK HS
Frank, Jake A., Commack HS
Fried, Harrison S., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Friedman-Jha, Anshul, Jericho HS
Fuchsman-Brady, Meghan G., St. Anthony's HS
Furlong, Catherine M., Manhasset HS
Gan, Emily, Jericho HS
Gennarelli, Matthew T., Huntington HS
George, Austin Z., Great Neck HS South
Glatt, Elisheva A., Stella K. Abraham HS
Ginsburg, Sidney R., Manhasset HS
Gopul, Megha, New Hyde Park Memorial HS
Grosul, Elizabeth, Great Neck HS South
Guo, Tiffany, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Gupta, Arjun, Long Beach HS
Hannon, Katherine M, Babylon HS
Hoell, Dylan J., North Shore HS
Hoffman, Jack I., George W. Hewlett HS
Horak, Kay A., Westhampton Beach HS
Hossain, Razeen, Jericho HS
Hsu, Michelle A., Locust Valley HS
Jain, Viveka, Hicksville HS
Jang, Sophia S., Syosset HS
Jutsen, Madeline, Bellmore JFK HS
Kang, Gloria H., Herricks HS
Kapen, Simon A., Harborfields HS
Katz, Talia, Great Neck HS South
Khaimov, Nicole, Glen Cove HS
Khanderia, Rohan, Herricks HS
Kies, Gregory C., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Kiley, Matthew, Manhasset HS
Kim, Ziho, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Kirby, Madeleine, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Knowles, Andrew J., Huntington HS
Knowles, Ryan T., Huntington HS
Korn, Elizabeth N., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Kucich, Alexandra A., Garden City HS
Lachman, Gisele L., Oyster Bay HS
Lampert, Lance, Syosset HS
Leahy, Cassandra M., St. Anthony's HS
Lee, Caroline, Syosset HS
Lee, Rachelle F., Jericho HS
Lerner, Ayla P, Northport HS.
Leviton, Brett H., Half Hollow Hills HS West
Levy, Corey D., Commack HS
Li, Cindy F., Syosset HS
Li, Jaicheng, Manhasset HS
Li, Karen H., The Wheatley School
Liao, Kimberly, Commack HS
Lin, Jennifer Z., Jericho HS
Lin, Raymond J., Great Neck HS North
Liu, Christina, Great Neck HS South
Liu, Justin C., Manhasset HS
Liu, Katherine G., Ward Melville HS
Liu, Timothy C., Great Neck HS South
Lu, Keene, Ward Melville HS
Lum, Christopher, Herricks HS
Lynch, James J., Garden City HS
Ma, Celina, Kings Park HS
Maddison, Chiara C., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Magidson, Gabriel D., Great Neck HS South
Matos, Sofia A., Manhasset HS
McCreery, Kyla, North Shore HS
McFadden, Kayla M., Mount Sinai HS
McPartlin, Molly E., North Shore HS
Milch, Mikaela, Bellmore JFK HS
Miles, Kim, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Min, Daniel, Herricks HS
Moore, Christopher H., Ward Melville HS
Mueller, Arielle, Great Neck HS North
Nagpal, Jay, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Nordemann, Bernhard H., Cold Spring Harbor HS
Nyman, Steven E., Babylon HS
O'Connor, Bridget, Garden City HS
O'Connor, Taryn M., Kings Park HS
O'Sullivan, Ryan, West Babylon HS
Paciullo, Michael A., Herricks HS
Palane, Brianna N., Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Pandya, Poojan, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Park, Dohyeon, Manhasset HS
Parrinello, Michael V., Commack HS
Passanello, Emma G., W. Tresper Clarke HS
Patel, Riya H., Jericho HS
Patel Shreya S., Herricks HS
Paulus, Nitha J., Locust Valley HS
Percorara, Michael J., Jericho HS
Pietraska, Miranda K., Jericho HS
Quinn, Kayla, Garden City HS
Rahman, Effat M., Half Hollow Hills HS West
Ramos, Madison A., The Wheatley School
Rath, Anna V., Lynbrook HS
Reinhardt, Oliver L., Manhasset HS
Ren, Jeannie D., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Robinson, Cameron V., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Robinson, Paige S., Commack HS
Rost, William, East Islip HS
Russo, Luke G., Mineola HS
Saha, Shourav B., Great Neck HS South
Sahin, Funda E., Commack HS
Scarpa, Joseph C., Home-school (Old Bethpage)
Semelka, Andrew J., Long Island Lutheran HS
Shroff, Maansi, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Sin Siong, Joelle, Great Neck HS South
Singhal, Rahul, Herricks HS
Sollinger, Noah W., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Sontarp, Ethan J., Commack HS
Staub, Katherine B., Garden City HS
Sun, William H., Ward Melville HS
Suneja, Shreya, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Sussman, Uriel M., Rambam Mesivta HS (Lawrence)
Szygalowicz, Veronica, Lindenhurst HS
Tang, Alex, George W. Hewlett HS
Templeton, Benjamin A., Ward Melville HS
Tesoriero, Anna J., Cold Spring Harbor HS
Than, Giuseppina C., Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Townley, Peter, Mineola HS
Turgut, Alp S., Jericho HS
van der Watt, Camille A., Eastport South Manor HS
Vegna, Paige E., Cold Spring Harbor HS
Viglietta, Louis B., Commack HS
Vilensky, David L., George W. Hewett HS
Vohra, Nikhil, Syosset HS
Walsh, Natalie F., Centereach HS
Weinberger, Brian S., Jericho HS
Wiencek, Alexa S., East Meadow HS
Weis, Claire E., Cold Spring Harbor HS
Wesson, Ella R., Manhasset HS
Wile, Ethan R/. Oceanside HS
Wong, Kyle J., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Wong, Trenton J., The Wheatley School
Woolcott, Wells, East Hampton HS
Wu, Elizabeth E., Manhasset HS
Xu, Kevin, Syosset HS
Yamin, Alia I., The Wheatley School
Yao, Athena, Wantagh HS
Yao, Benjamin L., Jericho HS
Ye, Jocelyn, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Ye, Tong C., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Yin, Keena, Great Neck HS South
Yu, Robert W., Jericho HS
Yum, Nicholas K., Jericho HS
Zeng, Daniel Q., Great Neck HS North
Zhang, Yican, H. Frank Carey HS
Zhao, Serena, Manhasset HS
Zheng, James, Garden City HS
Zhong, Sharen, The Wheatley School
Zhuo, Alex, Syosset HS
Zwang, Justin T., Ward Melville HS
Zwang, Rebecca S., Ward Melville HS
National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarship Winners
Bartolemea, Paul, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Brandvold, Connor J., Chaminade HS
Butkevich, Jake T., Ward Melville HS
Chilakamarthy, Ritvik, Smithtown HS East
Chillemi, Jack M., Massapequa HS
Chin, Jenna, Herricks HS
Choi, Sarah, Hicksville HS
DeMasi, Jackson M., Home-school (Shirley)
Dervan, Brendan J., Smithtown HS East
Dong, Tessie, Great Neck HS South
Drosos, Eirini, Bethpage HS
Hoffman, Jack I., George W. Hewlett HS
Katz, Talia, Great Neck HS South
Lachman, Gisele L., Oyster Bay HS
Liu, Christine, Great Neck HS South
Liu, Timothy, Great Neck HS South
Park, Dohyeon, Manhasset HS
Quinn, Kayla, Garden City HS
Robinson, Cameron V., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Robinson, Paige S., Commack HS
Saha, Shourav B., Great Neck HS South
Sollinger, Noah W., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Templeton, Benjamin A., Ward Melville HS
Turgut, Alp S., Jericho HS
Walsh, Natalie F., Centereach HS
Yin, Keena, Great Neck HS South
Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation
Scholar $20,000
Nasari, Alaha, Hicksville HS
Regional Finalists $10,000
Donatelli, Nicholas, Chaminade HS
Nasari, Alaha, Hicksville HS
Stoller, Jake, Roslyn HS
Semifinalists
Abrams, Sarah, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Albert, Erica, Seaford HS
Baytan, Selin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Beirne, Caitlin, St. Anthony's HS
Bellardo, Julian, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Berke, Jordan, Bellmore JFK HS
Brady-Fuchsman, Meghan, St. Anthony's HS
Collado, Isabella, Central Islip HS
Conte, Kira, Smithtown HS East
DeNatale, Avery, Locust Valley HS
Devaney, Jacquelyn, Levittown Division HS
Donatelli, Nicholas, Chaminade HS
Donahue, Tara, Sayville HS
Duke, Erica, Oyster Bay HS
Edayadi, Marc, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Frank, David, Bellmore JFK HS
Fries, Sophie, Roslyn HS
Fuchsman-Brady, Meghan, St. Anthony's HS
Gupta, Sejal, Hicksville HS
Hawkins, Tyler, Freeport HS
Kaye, Megan, The Wheatley School
Kengeri, Pranav, New Hyde Park HS
Kong, Christine, Commack HS
Layne, Tyler, George W. Hewlett HS
Levin, Jaime, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Li, Karen, The Wheatley School
Midgette, Alexandra, Bethpage HS
Miller, Jonathan, George W. Hewlett HS
Miller, Rachel, George W. Hewlett HS
Moran, Cooper, Bellmore JFK HS
Nasari, Alaha, Hicksville HS
Placino, Randel, George W. Hewlett HS
Pressoir, Marvia, Elmont HS
Ramos, Madison, The Wheatley School
Ravindran, Abishek, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Rich, Annunziata, St. John the Baptist HS
Shastri, Shivani, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Shroff, Maansi, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Stein, Lily, Huntington HS
Stoller, Jake, Roslyn HS
Sultana, Munahil, Elmont HS
Torres, Ashley, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Umana, Jocelyn, Locust Valley HS
Vargas, Alexa, Sayville HS
Yao, Athena, Wantagh HS
Horatio Alger Association
National Scholar $25,000
Morgan, Shannon, Valley Stream HS North
State Scholars $10,000
Palfi, Isabella, Massapequa HS
Weiss, Isabelle, Lynbrook HS
U.S. Presidential Scholars
Semifinalists
Gupta, Sejal, Hicksville HS
Li Huijie, Karen, The Wheatley School
Pandy, Ikshu, East Meadow HS
Rossen Tanchoco, Benjamin, East Meadow HS
Wilkowski, Brendan, East Meadow HS
National Association for Music Education
All-National Honor Ensembles
Albano, Joseph, Sachem HS North
Alvarado, Robert, Connetquot HS
Benedict, Sarah, Massapequa HS
Cai, Joshua, Mount Sinai HS
Conway, Emmett, Valley Stream Central HS
Fong, Emily, Jericho HS
Geraci, Joseph, Farmingdale HS
Kim, Jonathan, Manhasset HS
Lloyd, Paul, Farmingdale HS
Mehrzad, Pardiss, Syosset HS
Nekrutman, Greyson, Ward Melville HS
Nelson, Rebecca, Eastport-South Manor HS
Ng, Karina, Herricks HS
Santiago, Giovanni, Connetquot HS
Shonik, Fiona, North Shore HS
Vieytez, Cristina, Commack HS
Woolcott, Wells, East Hampton HS
Woroniecka, Alexandra, Ward Melville HS
Xu, Kevin, Syosset HS
Yang, Kristen, Jericho HS
New York State School Music Association All-State Musicians
NASSAU
Instrumental Jazz
Chan, Luke, Manhasset Secondary School
Towse, Jack, Friends Academy
Mixed Chorus
Abramowitz, Tyler, Farmingdale HS
Asuncion, Raynier, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS
Avery, Autumn, Syosset HS
Barone, Ava, George W Hewlett HS
Black, Patrick, Chaminade HS
Brown, Oscar, Freeport HS
Corrigan, Kaitlyn, Farmingdale HS
Cupani, Enzo, Garden City HS
DosSantos, Deborah, Mineola HS
Doty, Jonathan, Farmingdale HS
Dramer, Kate, Massapequa HS
Elias, Leeor, Great Neck North HS
Harold, Katelyn, Long Island HS for the Arts
Hogan, Paul, Holy Trinity Diocesan HS
Hollingsworth, Elijah, Freeport HS
Huber, Ashley, Manhasset Secondary School
Kelhetter, John, Lynbrook HS
Kim, Eungbeen, Manhasset Secondary School
Koppe, Katriana, Wantagh HS
Maebert, Dylan, Farmingdale HS
Maresco, Gabriella, Plainedge HS
Merolla, Philip, Syosset HS
Miller, Evan, Island Trees HS
Miller, Ian, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Monti, Sianna, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Morey, Ava, Friends Academy
Morrissey, Julia, North Shore HS
Palma, Tyler, Floral Park Memorial HS
Peguillan, Timothy, Locust Valley HS
Pesantez, Sofia, George W. Hewlett HS
Raffaele, Anthony, Farmingdale HS
Schatz, Talia, Syosset HS
Schlusselberg, Ashley, Great Neck North HS
Senzon, Spencer, East Rockaway Junior-Senior HS
Serna, Ana Victoria, Mineola HS
Stakhov, Sophie, Oceanside HS
Sunshine, Evan, Syosset HS
Truncale, Benjamin, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Varghese, Eshwin, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS
Williams, Andrew, Farmingdale HS
String Orchestra
Bahri, Camilla, Lynbrook HS
Bao, Jeff, Jericho HS
Bergin, Emily, Lynbrook HS
Cheng, Evan, Syosset HS
Garcia, Erica, Plainedge HS
Keller, Allison, The Wheatley School
Kim, Jehyun, Great Neck South HS
Kim, Youri, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Lee, Angela, Valley Stream South HS
Lee, Caroline, Syosset HS
Lee, Irene, Jericho HS
Lu, Victoria, South Side HS
Ness, Eric, The Wheatley School
Ruggiero, Elizabeth, Syosset HS
Tan, Chiara, Herricks HS
Zhang, Ann, Great Neck South HS
Symphonic Band
An, Reuben, Jericho HS
Arbitman, Leah, Roslyn HS
Bromfeld, Anna, George W. Hewlett HS
Brown, Walter, Chaminade HS
Bulzomi, Antonio, Syosset HS
Byrne, Liam, Plainedge HS
Chinnappala, Sumeet, George W. Hewlett HS
Claus, Christiana, Great Neck South HS
Collins, Patrick, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Cozzolino, Aidan, The Wheatley School
D'Ambrosio, Michele, Glen Cove HS
Ditrano, Nicholas, North Shore HS
Fitzgerald, Audra, Garden City HS
Hakimzadeh, Layla, Long Beach HS
Han, Esther, Syosset HS
Hawkins, Tyler, Freeport HS
Im, Emily, Syosset HS
Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS
Lee, Derek, Manhasset Secondary School
Li, Hongyi, Jericho HS
Lin, Zhi, Valley Stream South HS
McDonald, Liam, Seaford HS
Moran, Cooper, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS
Rasquinha, Rhea, Herricks HS
Ross, Matthew, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Roth, Matthias, Long Beach HS
Song, Jaehyeon, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS
Tavernese, Vincent, H. Frank Carey HS
Tobar, Rebecca, Mineola HS
Wile, Ethan, Oceanside HS
Symphony Orchestra
Abbondandolo, Angelica, North Shore HS
Acevedo, Faith, Valley Stream South HS
Antinori, Luca, North Shore HS
Caceres, Joaquin, East Meadow HS
Chen, Hou Hsin, Manhasset Secondary School
Chen, Stanley, Herricks HS
Chou, Ryan, Roslyn HS
Fonseca, Ruben, H. Frank Carey HS
Fusillo, Tara, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS
Giorlando, Paul, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS
Gokcan, Adam, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Hanauer, Catherine, Wantagh HS
Jaffe, Sophia, Syosset HS (two instruments)
Kelly, James, Massapequa HS
Kim, Sarah, Roslyn HS
Lee, Antonia, George W. Hewlett HS
Lee, Brian, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS
Lim, Gabrielle, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Lu, Borui, Syosset HS
Malanowski, Cooper, Farmingdale HS
Motroni, Marco, Manhasset Secondary School
Nazir, Izzah, Herricks HS
Park, Irene, Syosset HS
Pinzon, Kyle, Herricks HS
Rodriguez, Jasmine, Island Trees HS
Rosenzweig, Chandler, Long Beach HS
Ruggiero, Caroline, Syosset HS
Seery, Lauren, Plainedge HS
Son, Elizabeth, George W. Hewlett HS
Tichacek, Mia, Massapequa HS
Van Steertegem, Emma, George W. Hewlett HS
Vu, Tiffany, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS
Wang, Mia, Great Neck South HS
Wei, Kevin, Syosset HS
Wu, Sarah, Garden City HS
Yuen, Elizabeth, The Wheatley School
Treble Chorus
Abruzzo, Lara, Garden City HS
Azinge, Kayla, George W. Hewlett HS
Corsitto, Carly, Seaford HS
DelGiorno, Joy, Wellington C. Mepham HS
Dell, Lily, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Madigan, Molly, Garden City HS
Muniz, Kristen, Malverne HS
Nargentino, Sofia, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS
Olazabal, Allison, Oceanside HS
Othman, Nadia, Island Trees HS
Parkinson, Stephanie, Valley Stream Central HS
Picillo, Arianna, Valley Stream Central HS
Quirk, Kiersten, South Side HS
Rizzo, Ricki, Lynbrook HS
Sanger, Carli, Massapequa HS
Schechter, Lauren, Syosset HS
Sferlazza, Gabriella, Farmingdale HS
Siegel, Zoe, North Shore HS
Stefandel, Kiara, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS
Williams, Sincere, Freeport HS
Winkler, Sarah, Herricks HS
Yim, Kristina, Carle Place Middle Senior HS
Yu, Allison, Herricks HS
Vocal Jazz
Layne, Tyler, George W. Hewlett HS
Neuner, Garrick, Valley Stream North HS
Springer, Shawn, Elmont HS
Ukegbu, Tochi, Elmont HS
Wind Ensemble
Brown, Keegan, North Shore Senior HS
Feryo, Caroline, Garden City HS
Howell, Emily, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS
Josinsky, Sarah, Jericho HS
Kim, Kenny, Roslyn HS
Navy, Daniel, Herricks HS
Perez, Richard, North Shore HS
Shokrian, Danielle, Long Beach HS
Song, Grace, Great Neck South HS
Yang, Siyu, Syosset HS
Zhang, Emily, Gen Douglas MacArthur HS
SUFFOLK
Instrumental Jazz
Carberry, Aidan, West Babylon HS
Golub, Michael, Smithtown HS West
Julian, Daniel, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Parrinello, Michael, Commack HS
Mixed Chorus
Albrecht, Danielle, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Ashby, Emily, Sachem HS North
Auxila, Nicholas, Lindenhurst HS
Bode, Riley, Commack HS
Brock, Carissa, West Babylon HS
Buffone, Chloe, Huntington HS
Cadger, Erin, East Hampton HS
Camacho, Isabel, Lindenhurst HS
Cazzaniga, Grace, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS
Colon, Raymond, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Dagostino, Denver, Mount Sinai HS
Diaferia, Laura, Centereach HS
Duclair, Esther, North Babylon HS
Eichenberger, Katherine, Huntington HS
Ferrari, Luke, East Islip HS
Fontana, Steven, Ward Melville HS
Frank, Justin, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Hartmann, Natalie, Sachem HS East
Henao, Daniel, Brentwood HS
Horan, Kylie, West Islip HS
Iallonardi, Luca, Hauppauge HS
Johnson, Mei Li, Comsewogue HS
Krishnan, Nalini, Commack HS
Krumholz, Gina, Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior HS
Landman, Dylan, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Lao, Lindsay, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Leo, Joseph, Islip HS
Lobel, Janie, Commack HS
Lucas, Ethan, Riverhead HS
Lynott, Brett, Sachem HS North
Lyons, Keenan, Huntington HS
Muellers, Josh, Walt Whitman HS
Otero, Adrian, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Payne, Madison, Riverhead HS
Pegg, Gabrielle, Newfield HS
Perticone, Alexandra, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Pitti, Angelina, Comsewogue HS
Pritchard, Lindsey, West Islip HS
Richard, Noelle, Islip HS
Romero-Mejia, Anna, Babylon Junior-Senior HS
Semelsberger, Abigail, Huntington HS
Sgaraglio, Juliana, Walt Whitman HS
Shapiro, Rena, Walt Whitman HS
Silie, Melody, Greenport HS
Szabo, Andrew, Walter G O'Connell Copiague HS
Tao, Siriu, The Stony Brook School
Terlecki, Jamie, Comsewogue HS
Timmins, Andrew, East Islip HS
Velez, Justin, Brentwood HS
Walsh, Natalie, Centereach HS
String Orchestra
Andreadis, Evangelea, Harborfields HS
Arsenicos, Victoria, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS
Barone, Anthony, William Floyd HS
Beckner, Emily, St. Anthony's HS
Bollermann, Nathaniel, Riverhead HS
Bowden, Sophie, St. Anthony's HS
Chung, Eric, Ward Melville HS
DelBianco, Gilda, The Stony Brook School
Epstein, Sophie, Hauppauge HS
Gaskill, Owen, Bay Shore HS
Huang, Jonathan, Ward Melville HS
Kim, Charlson, Commack HS
Kong, Christine, Commack HS
Lobenstein, Aidan, Hauppauge HS
Lusby, Hope, Harborfields HS
Misawa, Mika, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Moore, Christopher, Ward Melville HS
Perea, Kyle, Huntington HS
Raupp, Jordan, Smithtown HS East
Reilly, Jack, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Saccone, Angelina, Northport HS
Tjornhom, Juliana, Northport HS
Wildermuth, Grace, Huntington HS
Symphonic Band
Allen, Laura, Riverhead HS
Angress, Aaron, Mount Sinai HS
Bartunek, Victoria, Newfield HS
Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North
Cammarano, Matthew, West Islip HS
Davis, Larry, Miller Place HS
Donlon, Alicia, Connetquot HS
Duvigneaud, Octavia, Central Islip HS
Federico, Richard, Westhampton Beach HS
Green, William, Riverhead HS
Kleinman, Hannah, Elwood John Glenn HS
Knee, Alexa, Smithtown HS East
Lin, Grace, Ward Melville HS
Miller, Jake, Center Moriches HS
Miller, Matthew, Mount Sinai HS
Pashoukos, Bronwyn, Patchogue-Medford HS
Rivas, Jordan, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Scricco, Carmine, Comsewogue HS
Slansk, Logan, Walt Whitman HS
Wang, Enru, Smithtown Christian School
Symphony Orchestra
Bajic, Jade, St. Anthony's HS
Borman, Everett, Harborfields HS
Byrne, Isabelle, Sayville HS
Carter, Grace, Southampton HS
Castonguay, Eva, West Islip HS
DeBrino, Maxwell, Northport HS
Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS
Dunlop, William, Miller Place HS
Enos, Lauren, Riverhead HS
Gerace, Peter, East Islip HS
Harkin, Isabella, William Floyd HS
Hart, Eleanor, Patchogue-Medford HS
Hummel, Brian, Connetquot HS
Ju, Sara, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Montick, Tim, Bellport HS
Morrell, Brooke, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Morris, Emily, Connetquot HS
Rueb, Joseph, William Floyd HS
Springer, Chloe, Smithtown HS East
Young, Ethan, Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior HS
Treble Chorus
Bonventre, Sophia, North Babylon HS
Borchers, Madison, Comsewogue HS
Cirulnick, Tyler, Islip HS
Crosley, Alison, Northport HS
Davis, Tatyana, Longwood HS
DeMaio, Campbell, Ward Melville HS
Fama, Allison, Babylon Junior-Senior HS
Finora, Gabrielle, Mattituck Junior-Senior HS
Graf, Ashley, Commack HS
Horvath, Julia, Babylon Junior-Senior HS
Huners, Hallie, West Islip HS
Jordan, Sarah, Riverhead HS
Lambert, Molly, Rocky Point HS
Mandel, Melissa, Elwood John Glenn HS
McBride, Olivia, Ward Melville HS
Michels, Emily, Hauppauge HS
Miraglia, Angeline, Harborfields HS
Mitchell, Melissa, William Floyd HS
Morabito, Brooke, Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior HS
Rand, Juliet, Southold HS
Recce, Rose, Hauppauge HS
Romeo, Adrianna, Bay Shore HS
Tingo, Nicolette, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Weeks, Morgan, Walter G. O'Connell Copiague HS
Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Vocal Jazz
Bova, Andrew, Miller Place HS
Jean, Christy, Brentwood HS
Lent, Samuel, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Wind Ensemble
Bolin, Patrick, West Islip HS
Bowerman, Maille, William Floyd HS
D'Asaro, Nicole, West Islip HS
Futcher, David, Ward Melville HS
Mazer, Logan, Newfield HS
Minicozzi, Matthew, Babylon Junior-Senior HS
Musso, Nathan, Huntington HS
Ng, Eliana, Huntington HS
Novellano, Jason, East Islip HS
Pastore, Marisa, West Islip HS
Pottgen, Sean, Patchogue-Medford HS
Rafferty, Ryan, West Islip HS
Reed, Michael, Huntington HS
Tawadros, Catherine, Commack HS
VanBoxel, Ryan, Sayville HS
Wilson, Natalie, Newfield HS
Comments
