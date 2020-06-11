TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
LifestyleFamily

2020 LI high school students' achievements in science, music and more

By Judy Weinberg
Print

A sampling of Long Island high school students who won competitions, scholarships and other honors in the 2019-20 academic year.

Regeneron Science Talent Search (Top 10 winners postponed until summer)

Finalists $25,000

Brinton, Andrew, Bellmore JFK HS

McCreery, Kyra, North Shore HS

St. George, Katherine, Bellmore JFK HS

Wesson, Ella, Manhasset HS

Scholars $2,000

Bahri, Sara, Lynbrook HS

Borges, William, Roslyn HS

Brinton, Andrew, Bellmore JFK HS

Carratu, Kevin, Manhasset HS

Chainani, Priya, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Dai, Feiyang, Jericho HS

Danseglio, Keaton, North Shore HS

Edelman, Hailey, Syosset HS

Gan, Emily, Jericho HS

Gauld, Kevin, Manhasset HS

Gelman, Kenar, Bellmore JFK HS

Goldberg, Andrew, Roslyn HS

Gupta, Sejal, Hicksville HS

Hsu, Carrie, Herricks HS

Khaimov, Nicole, Glen Cove HS

Klein, Jordan, Ward Melville HS

Levin, Jaime, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Li, Karen, The Wheatley School

Li, Michelle, Syosset HS

Liao, Kimberly, Commack HS

Lin, Jennifer, Jericho HS

Lin, Sheryl, Island Trees HS

Lin, Stephanie, Smithtown HS West

McCreery, Kyra, North Shore HS

Patel, Bhav, Herricks HS

Quraishi, Mariam, Ward Melville HS

Ravindran, Abishek, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Singh Rana, Shamtej, Commack HS

St. George, Katherine, Bellmore JFK HS

Stoller, Jake, Roslyn HS

Totala, Kreena, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Wesson, Ella, Manhasset HS

Wilkinson, Caitlin, Smithtown HS East

Wu, Elizabeth, Manhasset HS

Zhu, Yu, Central Islip HS

Zhuang, Kallista, Great Neck HS South

National Merit Corporate-Sponsored Winners

$1,000 to $10,000

Angress, Aaron E., Mount Sinai HS

Deitch, Caleb F., Syosset HS

Jain, Viveka, Hicksville HS

Kim, Miles, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Lee, Rachelle F., Jericho HS

Min, Daniel, Herricks HS

Wiencek, Alexa S., East Meadow HS

Zhong, Sharon, The Wheatley School

National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Winners $2,500

Albert, Jacqueline, Syosset HS

Cialone, Nina R., Locust Valley HS

DiSpirito, Michael C., Locust Valley HS

Epstein, Sophie R., Hauppauge HS

Flyer, Daniel I., Roslyn HS

Frank, David G., Bellmore JFK HS

Gan, Emily, Jericho HS

Ginsburg, Sydney R., Manhasset HS

Gupta, Arjun, Long Beach HS

Hsu, Michelle A., Locust Valley HS

Khaimov, Nicole, Glen Cove HS

Kim, Ziho, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Lin, Raymond J., Great Neck North HS

Ma, Celina, Kings Park HS

Magidson, Gabriel D., Great Neck South HS

McCreery, Kyra, M., North Shore HS

Nagpal, Jay, Half Hollow Hills East HS

Parrinello, Michael V., Commack HS

Patel, Shreya S., Herricks HS

Pecorara, Michael J., Jericho HS

Reinhardt, Oliver L., Manhasset HS

Sun Hong, William, Ward Melville HS

Suneja, Shreya, Half Hollow Hills East HS

Sussman, Uriel M., Rambam Mesivta HS (Lawrence)

Tang, Alex, Hewlett HS

Viglietta, Louis B., Commack HS

Wu, Elizabeth E., Manhasset HS

Yao, Athena, Wantagh HS

Yu, Robert W., Jericho HS

Zhao, Serena, Manhasset HS

Zheng, James, Garden City HS

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.

SEMIFINALISTS

Adanchev, Matthew, Jericho HS

Adupa, Vaishnavi, East Meadow HS

Albert, Jacqueline R., Syosset HS

Angress, Aaron E., Mount Sinai HS

Banai, William, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Barbella, Giulia M., Syosset HS

Bartolemea, Paul, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Bogdanova-Shapkina, Margarita, Oceanside HS

Brafman, Joshua M., Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys (Woodmere)

Brandvold, Connor J., Mineola HS

Butkevich, Jake T., Ward Melville HS

Cao, Amanda, Manhasset HS

Chang, Logan, Jericho HS

Chen, Connor J., Syosset HS

Chen, Melissa M., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Chen, Nicole Y., Herricks HS

Chen, Zihou, Jericho HS

Chilakamarthy, Ritvik V., Smithtown HS East

Chillemi, Jack M., Massapequa HS

Chin, Jenna, Herricks HS

Chipetine, Tyler, Commack HS

Choi, Jason, Jericho HS

Choi, Sarah, Hicksville HS

Cialone, Nina R., Locust Valley HS

Cordero, Aidan, Harborfields HS

Dayani, Isabella, Great Neck HS North

Deitch, Caleb F., Syosset HS

DeMasi, Jackson M., Home-school (Shirley)

Dervan, Brenden J., Smithtown HS East

Dhulia, Ronit, Syosset HS

DiSpirito, Michael C., Locust Valley HS

Dong, Christine E., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Dong, Yian, Great Neck HS South

Drosos, Eirini, Bethpage HS

Duan, Vivian W., Syosset HS

Duong, Teresa Y., St. Anthony's HS

DuVal, Julia D., Great Neck HS South

Epstein, Sophie R., Hauppauge HS

Fazal, Ali I., Great Neck HS South

Fiorella, Matthew J., Ward Melville HS

Fong, Alyssa, East Meadow HS

Fortgang, Shlomo, Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys (Woodmere)

Frank, David G., Bellmore JFK HS

Frank, Jake A., Commack HS

Fried, Harrison S., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Friedman-Jha, Anshul, Jericho HS

Fuchsman-Brady, Meghan G., St. Anthony's HS

Furlong, Catherine M., Manhasset HS

Gan, Emily, Jericho HS

Gennarelli, Matthew T., Huntington HS

George, Austin Z., Great Neck HS South

Glatt, Elisheva A., Stella K. Abraham HS

Ginsburg, Sidney R., Manhasset HS

Gopul, Megha, New Hyde Park Memorial HS

Grosul, Elizabeth, Great Neck HS South

Guo, Tiffany, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Gupta, Arjun, Long Beach HS

Hannon, Katherine M, Babylon HS

Hoell, Dylan J., North Shore HS

Hoffman, Jack I., George W. Hewlett HS

Horak, Kay A., Westhampton Beach HS

Hossain, Razeen, Jericho HS

Hsu, Michelle A., Locust Valley HS

Jain, Viveka, Hicksville HS

Jang, Sophia S., Syosset HS

Jutsen, Madeline, Bellmore JFK HS

Kang, Gloria H., Herricks HS

Kapen, Simon A., Harborfields HS

Katz, Talia, Great Neck HS South

Khaimov, Nicole, Glen Cove HS

Khanderia, Rohan, Herricks HS

Kies, Gregory C., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Kiley, Matthew, Manhasset HS

Kim, Ziho, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Kirby, Madeleine, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Knowles, Andrew J., Huntington HS

Knowles, Ryan T., Huntington HS

Korn, Elizabeth N., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Kucich, Alexandra A., Garden City HS

Lachman, Gisele L., Oyster Bay HS

Lampert, Lance, Syosset HS

Leahy, Cassandra M., St. Anthony's HS

Lee, Caroline, Syosset HS

Lee, Rachelle F., Jericho HS

Lerner, Ayla P, Northport HS.

Leviton, Brett H., Half Hollow Hills HS West

Levy, Corey D., Commack HS

Li, Cindy F., Syosset HS

Li, Jaicheng, Manhasset HS

Li, Karen H., The Wheatley School

Liao, Kimberly, Commack HS

Lin, Jennifer Z., Jericho HS

Lin, Raymond J., Great Neck HS North

Liu, Christina, Great Neck HS South

Liu, Justin C., Manhasset HS

Liu, Katherine G., Ward Melville HS

Liu, Timothy C., Great Neck HS South

Lu, Keene, Ward Melville HS

Lum, Christopher, Herricks HS

Lynch, James J., Garden City HS

Ma, Celina, Kings Park HS

Maddison, Chiara C., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Magidson, Gabriel D., Great Neck HS South

Matos, Sofia A., Manhasset HS

McCreery, Kyla, North Shore HS

McFadden, Kayla M., Mount Sinai HS

McPartlin, Molly E., North Shore HS

Milch, Mikaela, Bellmore JFK HS

Miles, Kim, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Min, Daniel, Herricks HS

Moore, Christopher H., Ward Melville HS

Mueller, Arielle, Great Neck HS North

Nagpal, Jay, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Nordemann, Bernhard H., Cold Spring Harbor HS

Nyman, Steven E., Babylon HS

O'Connor, Bridget, Garden City HS

O'Connor, Taryn M., Kings Park HS

O'Sullivan, Ryan, West Babylon HS

Paciullo, Michael A., Herricks HS

Palane, Brianna N., Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Pandya, Poojan, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Park, Dohyeon, Manhasset HS

Parrinello, Michael V., Commack HS

Passanello, Emma G., W. Tresper Clarke HS

Patel, Riya H., Jericho HS

Patel Shreya S., Herricks HS

Paulus, Nitha J., Locust Valley HS

Percorara, Michael J., Jericho HS

Pietraska, Miranda K., Jericho HS

Quinn, Kayla, Garden City HS

Rahman, Effat M., Half Hollow Hills HS West

Ramos, Madison A., The Wheatley School

Rath, Anna V., Lynbrook HS

Reinhardt, Oliver L., Manhasset HS

Ren, Jeannie D., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Robinson, Cameron V., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Robinson, Paige S., Commack HS

Rost, William, East Islip HS

Russo, Luke G., Mineola HS

Saha, Shourav B., Great Neck HS South

Sahin, Funda E., Commack HS

Scarpa, Joseph C., Home-school (Old Bethpage)

Semelka, Andrew J., Long Island Lutheran HS

Shroff, Maansi, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Sin Siong, Joelle, Great Neck HS South

Singhal, Rahul, Herricks HS

Sollinger, Noah W., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Sontarp, Ethan J., Commack HS

Staub, Katherine B., Garden City HS

Sun, William H., Ward Melville HS

Suneja, Shreya, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Sussman, Uriel M., Rambam Mesivta HS (Lawrence)

Szygalowicz, Veronica, Lindenhurst HS

Tang, Alex, George W. Hewlett HS

Templeton, Benjamin A., Ward Melville HS

Tesoriero, Anna J., Cold Spring Harbor HS

Than, Giuseppina C., Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Townley, Peter, Mineola HS

Turgut, Alp S., Jericho HS

van der Watt, Camille A., Eastport South Manor HS

Vegna, Paige E., Cold Spring Harbor HS

Viglietta, Louis B., Commack HS

Vilensky, David L., George W. Hewett HS

Vohra, Nikhil, Syosset HS

Walsh, Natalie F., Centereach HS

Weinberger, Brian S., Jericho HS

Wiencek, Alexa S., East Meadow HS

Weis, Claire E., Cold Spring Harbor HS

Wesson, Ella R., Manhasset HS

Wile, Ethan R/. Oceanside HS

Wong, Kyle J., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Wong, Trenton J., The Wheatley School

Woolcott, Wells, East Hampton HS

Wu, Elizabeth E., Manhasset HS

Xu, Kevin, Syosset HS

Yamin, Alia I., The Wheatley School

Yao, Athena, Wantagh HS

Yao, Benjamin L., Jericho HS

Ye, Jocelyn, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Ye, Tong C., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Yin, Keena, Great Neck HS South

Yu, Robert W., Jericho HS

Yum, Nicholas K., Jericho HS

Zeng, Daniel Q., Great Neck HS North

Zhang, Yican, H. Frank Carey HS

Zhao, Serena, Manhasset HS

Zheng, James, Garden City HS

Zhong, Sharen, The Wheatley School

Zhuo, Alex, Syosset HS

Zwang, Justin T., Ward Melville HS

Zwang, Rebecca S., Ward Melville HS

National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarship Winners

Bartolemea, Paul, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Brandvold, Connor J., Chaminade HS

Butkevich, Jake T., Ward Melville HS

Chilakamarthy, Ritvik, Smithtown HS East

Chillemi, Jack M., Massapequa HS

Chin, Jenna, Herricks HS

Choi, Sarah, Hicksville HS

DeMasi, Jackson M., Home-school (Shirley)

Dervan, Brendan J., Smithtown HS East

Dong, Tessie, Great Neck HS South

Drosos, Eirini, Bethpage HS

Hoffman, Jack I., George W. Hewlett HS

Katz, Talia, Great Neck HS South

Lachman, Gisele L., Oyster Bay HS

Liu, Christine, Great Neck HS South

Liu, Timothy, Great Neck HS South

Park, Dohyeon, Manhasset HS

Quinn, Kayla, Garden City HS

Robinson, Cameron V., Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Robinson, Paige S., Commack HS

Saha, Shourav B., Great Neck HS South

Sollinger, Noah W., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Templeton, Benjamin A., Ward Melville HS

Turgut, Alp S., Jericho HS

Walsh, Natalie F., Centereach HS

Yin, Keena, Great Neck HS South

Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation

Scholar $20,000

Nasari, Alaha, Hicksville HS

Regional Finalists $10,000

Donatelli, Nicholas, Chaminade HS

Nasari, Alaha, Hicksville HS

Stoller, Jake, Roslyn HS

Semifinalists

Abrams, Sarah, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Albert, Erica, Seaford HS

Baytan, Selin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Beirne, Caitlin, St. Anthony's HS

Bellardo, Julian, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Berke, Jordan, Bellmore JFK HS

Brady-Fuchsman, Meghan, St. Anthony's HS

Collado, Isabella, Central Islip HS

Conte, Kira, Smithtown HS East

DeNatale, Avery, Locust Valley HS

Devaney, Jacquelyn, Levittown Division HS

Donatelli, Nicholas, Chaminade HS

Donahue, Tara, Sayville HS

Duke, Erica, Oyster Bay HS

Edayadi, Marc, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Frank, David, Bellmore JFK HS

Fries, Sophie, Roslyn HS

Fuchsman-Brady, Meghan, St. Anthony's HS

Gupta, Sejal, Hicksville HS

Hawkins, Tyler, Freeport HS

Kaye, Megan, The Wheatley School

Kengeri, Pranav, New Hyde Park HS

Kong, Christine, Commack HS

Layne, Tyler, George W. Hewlett HS

Levin, Jaime, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Li, Karen, The Wheatley School

Midgette, Alexandra, Bethpage HS

Miller, Jonathan, George W. Hewlett HS

Miller, Rachel, George W. Hewlett HS

Moran, Cooper, Bellmore JFK HS

Nasari, Alaha, Hicksville HS

Placino, Randel, George W. Hewlett HS

Pressoir, Marvia, Elmont HS

Ramos, Madison, The Wheatley School

Ravindran, Abishek, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Rich, Annunziata, St. John the Baptist HS

Shastri, Shivani, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Shroff, Maansi, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Stein, Lily, Huntington HS

Stoller, Jake, Roslyn HS

Sultana, Munahil, Elmont HS

Torres, Ashley, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Umana, Jocelyn, Locust Valley HS

Vargas, Alexa, Sayville HS

Yao, Athena, Wantagh HS

Horatio Alger Association

National Scholar $25,000

Morgan, Shannon, Valley Stream HS North

State Scholars $10,000

Palfi, Isabella, Massapequa HS

Weiss, Isabelle, Lynbrook HS

U.S. Presidential Scholars

Semifinalists

Gupta, Sejal, Hicksville HS

Li Huijie, Karen, The Wheatley School

Pandy, Ikshu, East Meadow HS

Rossen Tanchoco, Benjamin, East Meadow HS

Wilkowski, Brendan, East Meadow HS

National Association for Music Education

All-National Honor Ensembles

Albano, Joseph, Sachem HS North

Alvarado, Robert, Connetquot HS

Benedict, Sarah, Massapequa HS

Cai, Joshua, Mount Sinai HS

Conway, Emmett, Valley Stream Central HS

Fong, Emily, Jericho HS

Geraci, Joseph, Farmingdale HS

Kim, Jonathan, Manhasset HS

Lloyd, Paul, Farmingdale HS

Mehrzad, Pardiss, Syosset HS

Nekrutman, Greyson, Ward Melville HS

Nelson, Rebecca, Eastport-South Manor HS

Ng, Karina, Herricks HS

Santiago, Giovanni, Connetquot HS

Shonik, Fiona, North Shore HS

Vieytez, Cristina, Commack HS

Woolcott, Wells, East Hampton HS

Woroniecka, Alexandra, Ward Melville HS

Xu, Kevin, Syosset HS

Yang, Kristen, Jericho HS

New York State School Music Association All-State Musicians

NASSAU

Instrumental Jazz

Chan, Luke, Manhasset Secondary School

Towse, Jack, Friends Academy

Mixed Chorus

Abramowitz, Tyler, Farmingdale HS

Asuncion, Raynier, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS

Avery, Autumn, Syosset HS

Barone, Ava, George W Hewlett HS

Black, Patrick, Chaminade HS

Brown, Oscar, Freeport HS

Corrigan, Kaitlyn, Farmingdale HS

Cupani, Enzo, Garden City HS

DosSantos, Deborah, Mineola HS

Doty, Jonathan, Farmingdale HS

Dramer, Kate, Massapequa HS

Elias, Leeor, Great Neck North HS

Harold, Katelyn, Long Island HS for the Arts

Hogan, Paul, Holy Trinity Diocesan HS

Hollingsworth, Elijah, Freeport HS

Huber, Ashley, Manhasset Secondary School

Kelhetter, John, Lynbrook HS

Kim, Eungbeen, Manhasset Secondary School

Koppe, Katriana, Wantagh HS

Maebert, Dylan, Farmingdale HS

Maresco, Gabriella, Plainedge HS

Merolla, Philip, Syosset HS

Miller, Evan, Island Trees HS

Miller, Ian, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Monti, Sianna, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Morey, Ava, Friends Academy

Morrissey, Julia, North Shore HS

Palma, Tyler, Floral Park Memorial HS

Peguillan, Timothy, Locust Valley HS

Pesantez, Sofia, George W. Hewlett HS

Raffaele, Anthony, Farmingdale HS

Schatz, Talia, Syosset HS

Schlusselberg, Ashley, Great Neck North HS

Senzon, Spencer, East Rockaway Junior-Senior HS

Serna, Ana Victoria, Mineola HS

Stakhov, Sophie, Oceanside HS

Sunshine, Evan, Syosset HS

Truncale, Benjamin, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Varghese, Eshwin, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS

Williams, Andrew, Farmingdale HS

String Orchestra

Bahri, Camilla, Lynbrook HS

Bao, Jeff, Jericho HS

Bergin, Emily, Lynbrook HS

Cheng, Evan, Syosset HS

Garcia, Erica, Plainedge HS

Keller, Allison, The Wheatley School

Kim, Jehyun, Great Neck South HS

Kim, Youri, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Lee, Angela, Valley Stream South HS

Lee, Caroline, Syosset HS

Lee, Irene, Jericho HS

Lu, Victoria, South Side HS

Ness, Eric, The Wheatley School

Ruggiero, Elizabeth, Syosset HS

Tan, Chiara, Herricks HS

Zhang, Ann, Great Neck South HS

Symphonic Band

An, Reuben, Jericho HS

Arbitman, Leah, Roslyn HS

Bromfeld, Anna, George W. Hewlett HS

Brown, Walter, Chaminade HS

Bulzomi, Antonio, Syosset HS

Byrne, Liam, Plainedge HS

Chinnappala, Sumeet, George W. Hewlett HS

Claus, Christiana, Great Neck South HS

Collins, Patrick, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Cozzolino, Aidan, The Wheatley School

D'Ambrosio, Michele, Glen Cove HS

Ditrano, Nicholas, North Shore HS

Fitzgerald, Audra, Garden City HS

Hakimzadeh, Layla, Long Beach HS

Han, Esther, Syosset HS

Hawkins, Tyler, Freeport HS

Im, Emily, Syosset HS

Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS

Lee, Derek, Manhasset Secondary School

Li, Hongyi, Jericho HS

Lin, Zhi, Valley Stream South HS

McDonald, Liam, Seaford HS

Moran, Cooper, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS

Rasquinha, Rhea, Herricks HS

Ross, Matthew, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Roth, Matthias, Long Beach HS

Song, Jaehyeon, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS

Tavernese, Vincent, H. Frank Carey HS

Tobar, Rebecca, Mineola HS

Wile, Ethan, Oceanside HS

Symphony Orchestra

Abbondandolo, Angelica, North Shore HS

Acevedo, Faith, Valley Stream South HS

Antinori, Luca, North Shore HS

Caceres, Joaquin, East Meadow HS

Chen, Hou Hsin, Manhasset Secondary School

Chen, Stanley, Herricks HS

Chou, Ryan, Roslyn HS

Fonseca, Ruben, H. Frank Carey HS

Fusillo, Tara, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS

Giorlando, Paul, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS

Gokcan, Adam, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Hanauer, Catherine, Wantagh HS

Jaffe, Sophia, Syosset HS (two instruments)

Kelly, James, Massapequa HS

Kim, Sarah, Roslyn HS

Lee, Antonia, George W. Hewlett HS

Lee, Brian, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS

Lim, Gabrielle, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Lu, Borui, Syosset HS

Malanowski, Cooper, Farmingdale HS

Motroni, Marco, Manhasset Secondary School

Nazir, Izzah, Herricks HS

Park, Irene, Syosset HS

Pinzon, Kyle, Herricks HS

Rodriguez, Jasmine, Island Trees HS

Rosenzweig, Chandler, Long Beach HS

Ruggiero, Caroline, Syosset HS

Seery, Lauren, Plainedge HS

Son, Elizabeth, George W. Hewlett HS

Tichacek, Mia, Massapequa HS

Van Steertegem, Emma, George W. Hewlett HS

Vu, Tiffany, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS

Wang, Mia, Great Neck South HS

Wei, Kevin, Syosset HS

Wu, Sarah, Garden City HS

Yuen, Elizabeth, The Wheatley School

Treble Chorus

Abruzzo, Lara, Garden City HS

Azinge, Kayla, George W. Hewlett HS

Corsitto, Carly, Seaford HS

DelGiorno, Joy, Wellington C. Mepham HS

Dell, Lily, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Madigan, Molly, Garden City HS

Muniz, Kristen, Malverne HS

Nargentino, Sofia, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS

Olazabal, Allison, Oceanside HS

Othman, Nadia, Island Trees HS

Parkinson, Stephanie, Valley Stream Central HS

Picillo, Arianna, Valley Stream Central HS

Quirk, Kiersten, South Side HS

Rizzo, Ricki, Lynbrook HS

Sanger, Carli, Massapequa HS

Schechter, Lauren, Syosset HS

Sferlazza, Gabriella, Farmingdale HS

Siegel, Zoe, North Shore HS

Stefandel, Kiara, Bellmore-Merrick JFK HS

Williams, Sincere, Freeport HS

Winkler, Sarah, Herricks HS

Yim, Kristina, Carle Place Middle Senior HS

Yu, Allison, Herricks HS

Vocal Jazz

Layne, Tyler, George W. Hewlett HS

Neuner, Garrick, Valley Stream North HS

Springer, Shawn, Elmont HS

Ukegbu, Tochi, Elmont HS

Wind Ensemble

Brown, Keegan, North Shore Senior HS

Feryo, Caroline, Garden City HS

Howell, Emily, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK HS

Josinsky, Sarah, Jericho HS

Kim, Kenny, Roslyn HS

Navy, Daniel, Herricks HS

Perez, Richard, North Shore HS

Shokrian, Danielle, Long Beach HS

Song, Grace, Great Neck South HS

Yang, Siyu, Syosset HS

Zhang, Emily, Gen Douglas MacArthur HS

SUFFOLK

Instrumental Jazz        

Carberry, Aidan, West Babylon HS

Golub, Michael, Smithtown HS West

Julian, Daniel, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Parrinello, Michael, Commack HS

Mixed Chorus        

Albrecht, Danielle, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Ashby, Emily, Sachem HS North

Auxila, Nicholas, Lindenhurst HS

Bode, Riley, Commack HS

Brock, Carissa, West Babylon HS

Buffone, Chloe, Huntington HS

Cadger, Erin, East Hampton HS

Camacho, Isabel, Lindenhurst HS

Cazzaniga, Grace, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS

Colon, Raymond, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Dagostino, Denver, Mount Sinai HS

Diaferia, Laura, Centereach HS

Duclair, Esther, North Babylon HS

Eichenberger, Katherine, Huntington HS

Ferrari, Luke, East Islip HS

Fontana, Steven, Ward Melville HS

Frank, Justin, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Hartmann, Natalie, Sachem HS East

Henao, Daniel, Brentwood HS

Horan, Kylie, West Islip HS

Iallonardi, Luca, Hauppauge HS

Johnson, Mei Li, Comsewogue HS

Krishnan, Nalini, Commack HS

Krumholz, Gina, Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior HS

Landman, Dylan, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Lao, Lindsay, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Leo, Joseph, Islip HS

Lobel, Janie, Commack HS

Lucas, Ethan, Riverhead HS

Lynott, Brett, Sachem HS North

Lyons, Keenan, Huntington HS

Muellers, Josh, Walt Whitman HS

Otero, Adrian, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Payne, Madison, Riverhead HS

Pegg, Gabrielle, Newfield HS

Perticone, Alexandra, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Pitti, Angelina, Comsewogue HS

Pritchard, Lindsey, West Islip HS

Richard, Noelle, Islip HS

Romero-Mejia, Anna, Babylon Junior-Senior HS

Semelsberger, Abigail, Huntington HS

Sgaraglio, Juliana, Walt Whitman HS

Shapiro, Rena, Walt Whitman HS

Silie, Melody, Greenport HS

Szabo, Andrew, Walter G O'Connell Copiague HS

Tao, Siriu, The Stony Brook School

Terlecki, Jamie, Comsewogue HS

Timmins, Andrew, East Islip HS

Velez, Justin, Brentwood HS

Walsh, Natalie, Centereach HS

String Orchestra        

Andreadis, Evangelea, Harborfields HS

Arsenicos, Victoria, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS

Barone, Anthony, William Floyd HS

Beckner, Emily, St. Anthony's HS

Bollermann, Nathaniel, Riverhead HS

Bowden, Sophie, St. Anthony's HS

Chung, Eric, Ward Melville HS

DelBianco, Gilda, The Stony Brook School

Epstein, Sophie, Hauppauge HS

Gaskill, Owen, Bay Shore HS

Huang, Jonathan, Ward Melville HS

Kim, Charlson, Commack HS

Kong, Christine, Commack HS

Lobenstein, Aidan, Hauppauge HS

Lusby, Hope, Harborfields HS

Misawa, Mika, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Moore, Christopher, Ward Melville HS

Perea, Kyle, Huntington HS

Raupp, Jordan, Smithtown HS East

Reilly, Jack, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Saccone, Angelina, Northport HS

Tjornhom, Juliana, Northport HS

Wildermuth, Grace, Huntington HS

Symphonic Band        

Allen, Laura, Riverhead HS

Angress, Aaron, Mount Sinai HS

Bartunek, Victoria, Newfield HS

Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North

Cammarano, Matthew, West Islip HS

Davis, Larry, Miller Place HS

Donlon, Alicia, Connetquot HS

Duvigneaud, Octavia, Central Islip HS

Federico, Richard, Westhampton Beach HS

Green, William, Riverhead HS

Kleinman, Hannah, Elwood John Glenn HS

Knee, Alexa, Smithtown HS East

Lin, Grace, Ward Melville HS

Miller, Jake, Center Moriches HS

Miller, Matthew, Mount Sinai HS

Pashoukos, Bronwyn, Patchogue-Medford HS

Rivas, Jordan, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Scricco, Carmine, Comsewogue HS

Slansk, Logan, Walt Whitman HS

Wang, Enru, Smithtown Christian School

Symphony Orchestra        

Bajic, Jade, St. Anthony's HS

Borman, Everett, Harborfields HS

Byrne, Isabelle, Sayville HS

Carter, Grace, Southampton HS

Castonguay, Eva, West Islip HS

DeBrino, Maxwell, Northport HS

Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS

Dunlop, William, Miller Place HS

Enos, Lauren, Riverhead HS

Gerace, Peter, East Islip HS

Harkin, Isabella, William Floyd HS

Hart, Eleanor, Patchogue-Medford HS

Hummel, Brian, Connetquot HS

Ju, Sara, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Montick, Tim, Bellport HS

Morrell, Brooke, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Morris, Emily, Connetquot HS

Rueb, Joseph, William Floyd HS

Springer, Chloe, Smithtown HS East

Young, Ethan, Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior HS

Treble Chorus        

Bonventre, Sophia, North Babylon HS

Borchers, Madison, Comsewogue HS

Cirulnick, Tyler, Islip HS

Crosley, Alison, Northport HS

Davis, Tatyana, Longwood HS

DeMaio, Campbell, Ward Melville HS

Fama, Allison, Babylon Junior-Senior HS

Finora, Gabrielle, Mattituck Junior-Senior HS

Graf, Ashley, Commack HS

Horvath, Julia, Babylon Junior-Senior HS

Huners, Hallie, West Islip HS

Jordan, Sarah, Riverhead HS

Lambert, Molly, Rocky Point HS

Mandel, Melissa, Elwood John Glenn HS

McBride, Olivia, Ward Melville HS

Michels, Emily, Hauppauge HS

Miraglia, Angeline, Harborfields HS

Mitchell, Melissa, William Floyd HS

Morabito, Brooke, Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior HS

Rand, Juliet, Southold HS

Recce, Rose, Hauppauge HS

Romeo, Adrianna, Bay Shore HS

Tingo, Nicolette, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Weeks, Morgan, Walter G. O'Connell Copiague HS

Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Vocal Jazz        

Bova, Andrew, Miller Place HS

Jean, Christy, Brentwood HS

Lent, Samuel, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Wind Ensemble        

Bolin, Patrick, West Islip HS

Bowerman, Maille, William Floyd HS

D'Asaro, Nicole, West Islip HS

Futcher, David, Ward Melville HS

Mazer, Logan, Newfield HS

Minicozzi, Matthew, Babylon Junior-Senior HS

Musso, Nathan, Huntington HS

Ng, Eliana, Huntington HS

Novellano, Jason, East Islip HS

Pastore, Marisa, West Islip HS

Pottgen, Sean, Patchogue-Medford HS

Rafferty, Ryan, West Islip HS

Reed, Michael, Huntington HS

Tawadros, Catherine, Commack HS

VanBoxel, Ryan, Sayville HS

Wilson, Natalie, Newfield HS

By Judy Weinberg

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Marcises are among many Long Islanders looking Families switching vacation plans, with an eye toward safer ones
Join Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the Division Summer camps & COVID-19: What parents need to know
Long Island parents share trivia-worthy facts they picked Fun facts LI parents picked up while helping kids with distance learning
Mark Transport, the president of the Long Island LI summer camps begin canceling sessions, while many hold out hope
Jared Brown, 21, of Melville has been babysitting Long Island parents are trying virtual babysitting
Dana and Scott Krupnick, both 38, of Centereach, Inside a Long Island mom's day at home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search