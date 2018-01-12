TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Overcast 56° Good Evening
LifestyleFamily

Long Island Nets games to offer free admission for kids 11 and under

NYCB Live’s “Kids Go Free” program also will include New York Open sessions.

Kids will be able to see Devin Brook,

Kids will be able to see Devin Brook, center, and the Long Island Nets, for free. Photo Credit: John Fetcho

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Kids will soon be able to attend Long Island Nets basketball games for free.

As part of NYCB Live’s “Kids Go Free” initiative, fans will receive two free tickets for children ages 11 and under with the purchase of one adult ticket at the discounted price of $20. The promotion begins on Saturday, Jan. 20, with the Martin Luther King Jr. legacy game against the Lakeland Magic. The free tickets will be offered through the end of the regular season, the home finale for which is on March 18.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, using the promotion code “LI KIDS.”

“We are excited to offer the ‘Kids Go Free’ program to make world-class family friendly entertainment more accessible,” Brett Yormark, chief executive of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

Home games for the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, features various kid-friendly activities, including a Kid’s Zone with games and inflatables, giveaways for the first 500 children and postgame autograph sessions. Vendor promotions at the arena include a kid’s meal package and $1 hot dogs.

A ticket promotion is also being offered for select sessions of the inaugural New York Open, a tennis tournament to be held at Nassau Coliseum from Feb. 11 to 18. Two children ages 12 and under can attend free with the purchase of one adult ticket. The offer is valid for all sessions through Feb. 16, and does not apply for the semifinals on Feb. 17 and finals on Feb. 18.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just The most amazing hotel rooms for families
Kevin James attends See Kevin James, more LI fun this weekend
When a meteor transforms Susan Murphy, voiced by 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and Warm up with 46 indoor places to play on LI
'Teen Titans Go' movie trailer
Baby shower cupcakes for a girl and boy 14 Pinterest parenting trends for 2018
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE