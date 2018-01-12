Kids will soon be able to attend Long Island Nets basketball games for free.

As part of NYCB Live’s “Kids Go Free” initiative, fans will receive two free tickets for children ages 11 and under with the purchase of one adult ticket at the discounted price of $20. The promotion begins on Saturday, Jan. 20, with the Martin Luther King Jr. legacy game against the Lakeland Magic. The free tickets will be offered through the end of the regular season, the home finale for which is on March 18.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, using the promotion code “LI KIDS.”

“We are excited to offer the ‘Kids Go Free’ program to make world-class family friendly entertainment more accessible,” Brett Yormark, chief executive of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

Home games for the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, features various kid-friendly activities, including a Kid’s Zone with games and inflatables, giveaways for the first 500 children and postgame autograph sessions. Vendor promotions at the arena include a kid’s meal package and $1 hot dogs.

A ticket promotion is also being offered for select sessions of the inaugural New York Open, a tennis tournament to be held at Nassau Coliseum from Feb. 11 to 18. Two children ages 12 and under can attend free with the purchase of one adult ticket. The offer is valid for all sessions through Feb. 16, and does not apply for the semifinals on Feb. 17 and finals on Feb. 18.