Kids can bake, paint and cook during the Valentine's Day 'virtual crawl'

A trio of Lindenhurst businesses is putting together a virtual event for children to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Elizabeth Gilmore, owner of The Color Palette art studio (51 W. Hoffman Ave., Lindenhurst; 845-216-8356, thecolorpaletteli.com), says her spot — as well as Bake Me A Cake (184 E Montauk Hwy., Lindenhurst; 631-612-0339, bakemeacakeli.com) and Dominick's Pizza and Pasta (308 35th St., Lindenhurst; 631-226-9200, dominickspizzaandpasta.com) — are putting together a "virtual crawl" mashup event this February. The group has done seven e-events since the pandemic began.

"We were three small local businesses offering to-go kits for kids," Gilmore explains. "We were also getting used to the new virtual instruction we had to do to keep our businesses going while shut down … [Virtual crawls] were something a bunch of the new restaurants were doing in Lindenhurst so we needed to start one for kids too."

Taking place Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m., the online event involves the use of kits to make pizza, create a painting and decorate a cake. Each $59 kit includes pizza ingredients, two 8-by-10 canvases, paint, two brushes, a seven-inch cake, fondant and fondant cutouts. Things not included but recommended to have handy are a spoon to spread sauce and a pizza cutter or knife (for the pizza), a water cup for brush cleaning and an item like a rag or paper towel to dry brushes off between colors (painting) and a rolling pin, icing and cornstarch (or either flour or confectioners sugar).

The program also features faces from the businesses, who will lead their respective instructional sessions. And while the class is initially done over Zoom, it will be recorded and placed online should anyone want to try it over the weekend instead.

Gilmore says these online events usually correspond with holidays. She adds that the public response in the past has been strong.

Kits are to be picked up day-of at The Color Palette between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Purchase kits in advance at thecolorpaletteli.square.site, where customers can also add additional kits from each store ($13-$18) and buy an apron ($3).