The first 2019 Little League Day in New York City happens Friday, when the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Little League Days with the Yankees and Youth Baseball Events with the New York Mets are meant to expose young baseball and softball players to professional baseball. For designated games, the Yankees and the Mets give youth teams discounted tickets. The Mets offer a pregame on-field youth baseball parade for players, managers and coaches in uniform.

Yankee Little League Days continue on five more dates through Sept. 20; Mets Youth Baseball Days at Citi Field in Queens run for five games between May 20 and July 13.

For information about Yankees games, call 646-977-8353 or visit offer.fevo.com/little-league — 4eedcde?fevoUri=little-league — 4eedcde%2F; for Mets games call 718-507-8499 or visit mlb.com/mets/tickets/group-tickets/youth-baseball.