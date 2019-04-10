TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

The Yankees and the Mets offer Little League and other youth teams discounts, activities 

The Mets, for instance, host a pregame on-field parade for teams in uniform.

Joe Girardi, then Yankees manager, talks with players

Joe Girardi, then Yankees manager, talks with players from the Maine-Endwell Little League on Little League Day in Yankee Stadium in 2016. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The first 2019 Little League Day in New York City happens Friday, when the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Little League Days with the Yankees and Youth Baseball Events with the New York Mets are meant to expose young baseball and softball players to professional baseball. For designated games, the Yankees and the Mets give youth teams discounted tickets. The Mets offer a pregame on-field youth baseball parade for players, managers and coaches in uniform.

Yankee Little League Days continue on five more dates through Sept. 20; Mets Youth Baseball Days at Citi Field in Queens run for five games between May 20 and July 13.

For information about Yankees games, call 646-977-8353 or visit offer.fevo.com/little-league — 4eedcde?fevoUri=little-league — 4eedcde%2F; for Mets games call 718-507-8499 or visit mlb.com/mets/tickets/group-tickets/youth-baseball.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

These plush 6-inch tall llamas come in a Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now
Don Donneruno of Cake Don in Carle Place 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
The live musical production, "PJ Masks Live: Save PJ Masks Live, more LI fun this week
The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI