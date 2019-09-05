The fourth annual LI Parents Day brings clowns, reptiles, face painting to Brookville
The fourth annual LI Parents Day will bring music classes, face painting, live reptiles and more to LIU Post’s Pratt Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15.
Children can participate in sample classes and parents will meet exhibitors advertising their birthday party venues, after-school classes, special needs programs and more.
LIU Post is at 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville. Advance registration is requested at liparentsday.com; a coupon code of SITE will permit free tickets for up to a family of four. The cost at the door is $10 per family of four. For more information, call 516-359-6114 or visit the website.
