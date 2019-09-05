TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

The fourth annual LI Parents Day brings clowns, reptiles, face painting to Brookville

Kids can meet live reptiles and more at

Kids can meet live reptiles and more at the fourth annual LI Parents Day in Brookville. Photo Credit: LI Parents Day

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The fourth annual LI Parents Day will bring music classes, face painting, live reptiles and more to LIU Post’s Pratt Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15.

Children can participate in sample classes and parents will meet exhibitors advertising their birthday party venues, after-school classes, special needs programs and more.

LIU Post is at 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville. Advance registration is requested at liparentsday.com; a coupon code of SITE will permit free tickets for up to a family of four. The cost at the door is $10 per family of four. For more information, call 516-359-6114 or visit the website.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at The best family fall festivals on LI
Aiden Flynn of Manhasset, 2nd Grade, Shelter Rock Back-to-school on LI: Share your photos
If you need a laugh, let the "King See Kevin James at The Paramount, more LI fun this week
On Tuesday, the Proto family of Valley Stream How much LI families are spending on back-to-school
Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 20 places to play mini-golf on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search