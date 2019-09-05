The fourth annual LI Parents Day will bring music classes, face painting, live reptiles and more to LIU Post’s Pratt Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15.

Children can participate in sample classes and parents will meet exhibitors advertising their birthday party venues, after-school classes, special needs programs and more.

LIU Post is at 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville. Advance registration is requested at liparentsday.com; a coupon code of SITE will permit free tickets for up to a family of four. The cost at the door is $10 per family of four. For more information, call 516-359-6114 or visit the website.