Watching movies on the beach this summer? You bet!

The Civic Associations in Long Beach along with organizers Eastholme Civic Association, North East Bay & Canal Civic Association, West End Neighbors Civic Association and Westholme Civic Association, in cooperation with the City of Long Beach recently announced the free 2018 Saturday Nights on the Beach, featuring kid-friendly movie nights.

Here is a preliminary list to help you make plans for this summer's movie events in Long Beach:

"Grease," Saturday, June 30, Grand Boulevard at 8:30 p.m.

"Jaws," Saturday, July 7, Grand Boulevard at 8:30 p.m.

"Jumanji II," Saturday, July 21, Lincoln Boulevard at 8:15 p.m.

"Weekend at Bernies (recommended adults only)," Saturday, Aug. 4, Lafayette Boulevard at 8:15 p.m.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Saturday, Aug. 18, Grand Boulevard at 7:45 p.m.

"Trolls," Saturday, Sept. 1, Lincoln Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring blankets and chairs.