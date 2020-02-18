Explore the Cradle of Aviation Museum by flashlight, lie down next to sharks at the Long Island Aquarium, and, for the first time, doze on the baseball field at the Long Island Ducks’ ballpark during these family and scouting sleepovers on Long Island.

Penguins and Pajamas

An African penguin takes center stage during this family overnight at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. Guests arrive with their sleeping bags and pillows at 6 p.m. and scope out a place to sleep, whether next to the 120,000-gallon shark tank, near the Pacific octopus’ tentacles, or elsewhere in the main aquarium area. A penguin presentation will introduce families to one of the aquarium’s most popular residents. “It’s not a touching opportunity, but it will be pretty up close to you,” says Darlene Puntillo, marketing director. Kids will also make a penguin craft. An included buffet dinner consists of a pasta dish, chicken fingers, French fries, pizza, salad and desserts. There’ll be a short movie or cartoon, and then it’s lights out for the fishes and the humans.

INFO: 6 p.m. Feb. 21 to 7 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; $64.95 per person, children younger than 2 free. Open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations required at 631-208-9200 ext. 426. For more information, visit longislandaquarium.com.

CAN’T MAKE THIS ONE? The aquarium has two more sleepovers scheduled for 2020. On April 9, it’s an Australian theme, focusing on Australian reptiles and their environment. “Unfortunately, we don’t have any koalas. I wish,” Puntillo says. And on Aug. 21, the sleepover will have a mermaid theme and will include a swim with live mermaids. “That is going to be popular,” Puntillo predicts.

Spring Into Fun

Guests will get clues that will have them exploring the museum by flashlight during this family sleepover at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m., when participants arrive with sleeping bags and pillows so they can sleep underneath the airplanes. In addition to the scavenger hunt, which will have players seeking information from displays such as the Lunar Module, there will be four activity stations and a movie screening. The activity stations include making Alka-Seltzer rockets and creating trees out of paper bags and giving them tissue paper flowers. The movie is called “Backyard Wilderness” and explores salamanders, birds and other animals people see in their backyards, says Ines Jijon, bilingual educator at the museum. Pretzels and water will be shared, and at 11 p.m., it’s bedtime, Jijon says. Rise and shine at 7 a.m. for a breakfast of bagels, juice and coffee and head home at 8 a.m.

INFO: 7:30 p.m. March 20 to 8 a.m. March 21 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City; $50 per person for children 5 to 12 and parent or guardian. Reservations required at 516-572-4066. For more information, visit cradleofaviation.org.

Long Island Ducks Scout Sleepover Night

For the first time, the Long Island Ducks will host a Scout Sleepover Night on July 17, at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip. Boy and Girl Scouts will watch the Ducks take on the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m., and then camp overnight on the baseball field. The sleepover includes the game ticket, a movie that will play on the DuckVision videoboard during the evening, and a bag of popcorn, a bottle of water and a commemorative Ducks Scout Sleepover patch. The sleepover is exclusively for scout leaders, scouts and one parent or guardian per child if the scout guideline requires it. Friends and families of scouts attending the sleepover can purchase tickets with their troop to attend the game only for a discounted rate of $11 per ticket, but troops must order at least 25 tickets to get the discount.

INFO: 6:35 p.m. July 17 to 8:30 a.m. July 18 at Bethpage Ballpark, 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip; $25 per person. The sleepover is currently fully reserved at the cap of 500 people, but the Ducks are taking waitlist reservations should space open up. For more information or to be added to the waitlist, call 631-940-3825 or visit liducks.com.