There are several children’s theater productions going on around Long Island this weekend. Here’s a look at three that might make you consider skipping the pool for a day.

"Pinocchio," originally published in 1883, underscores the importance of being honest. For the seventh time in 30 years, Port Jefferson’s Theatre Three is staging a live production, this time with a 47-member cast and a brand-new musical score. The first of five performances is at 11 a.m. Friday followed by 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday. The same schedule is repeated the following weekend. Tickets are $10 and available at theatrethree.com and the box office. Call 631-928-9100 for more information.

The importance of honesty is again the theme of another classic children’s story this time being told at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. "The Emperor’s New Clothes" is in the middle of a 10-show run that concludes Aug. 18. Performances this weekend are 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $18 and tickets are available at smithtownpac.org. Call 631-724-3700 for more information.

The treasured musical story that is "The Sound of Music" opens at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport on Friday and runs through Aug. 17. The story’s combination of music, romance, drama and its iconic fun-loving, lighthearted scenes have stolen hearts since its film debut in 1965. Presented with a live orchestra and a 31-member cast, the show runs about 2½ hours. Tickets start at $49 and youth tickets (ages 5-16) start at $24.50. Call 631-286-1133 or go to thegateway.org for tickets and more information.