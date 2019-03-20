The Long Island Children’s Museum will welcome spring with a “Celebrate Holi” festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Holi, which originated in India, is a holiday known as the Festival of Colors. Visitors will toss colored powders made from flowers (known as gulal) on each other in a room set aside for the activity.

Other planned activities include classical and folk dances performed by the Srijan Dance Company, based on mythological Indian stories. Visitors will create the colorful bracelets that women wear around their wrists during Holi to symbolize good fortune, health and energy. Children will learn about Prahlāda, the young hero of Holi myths, and create masks.

All activities and performances at the Holi Festival are included with museum admission of $14 for adults and children older than 1 and $13 for seniors. The children’s museum is at 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.