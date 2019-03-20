TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Children's Museum to host 'Celebrate Holi' festival for families

The event celebrates the coming of spring with masks, dances and tossing of colors.

The Srijan Dance Company will perform Holi dances

The Srijan Dance Company will perform Holi dances at the Long Island Children's Museum on Sunday. Photo Credit: Srijan Dance Company

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
The Long Island Children’s Museum will welcome spring with a “Celebrate Holi” festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Holi, which originated in India, is a holiday known as the Festival of Colors. Visitors will toss colored powders made from flowers (known as gulal) on each other in a room set aside for the activity.

Other planned activities include classical and folk dances performed by the Srijan Dance Company, based on mythological Indian stories. Visitors will create the colorful bracelets that women wear around their wrists during Holi to symbolize good fortune, health and energy. Children will learn about Prahlāda, the young hero of Holi myths, and create masks.

All activities and performances at the Holi Festival are included with museum admission of $14 for adults and children older than 1 and $13 for seniors. The children’s museum is at 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island.

