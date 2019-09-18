Children can ride a hovercraft to experience how air pressure works, turn up the heat to launch a colorful hot air balloon and adjust the wind to manipulate a sailboat at the new, hands-on exhibit opening Sept. 28 at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.

“From Here to There” explores the science of how things move through 11 exhibit components divided into three categories: land, sea and air. Other components include children operating an authentic canal lock system to move a boat from one water level to the next, and using scoops, ramps, winches and wheels to see how simple machines help move things across land.

The exhibit was developed by the Rochester Museum & Science Center and the Sciencenter of Ithaca as part of the Traveling Exhibits at Museums of Science collaborative. It will remain at the museum through Jan. 5, 2020.

The Long Island Children’s Museum is at 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. Admission is $14 per person, $13 for people 65 and older and free for babies younger than 1. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.