Three $1,000 scholarships are available for students of any age who have experienced homelessness on Long Island.

The deadline is noon May 31.

The Helen Martin and Tradewinds Scholarships for Achievement 2019 are vital because college and vocational schools are expensive, even with New York State’s tuition assistance programs, says Greta Guarton, executive director of the Amityville-based Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, which administers the scholarships. Assistance programs don’t always cover books, she says. "They don’t cover transportation," she adds. "So there’s a lot of expenses that wouldn’t be covered, even if somebody had a full scholarship.”

Applicants must be a resident of Nassau or Suffolk county or be enrolled in school and previously had a Long Island residence, and have attended elementary, middle and/or high school on Long Island.

Other requirements: Students be enrolled in full-time undergraduate study or a licensed vocational program by the fall of 2020, complete an essay, and provide letters of recommendation.

For further information or applications, email Maritza Lugo at mlugo@addressthehomeless.org.