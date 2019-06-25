Ask Safeena Hawaldar to name one of the most relaxing weekends she’s ever had, and you might be surprised by the Bellport mom’s answer: It was the first time she took her family camping.

“We’re away from everything. The errands, the laundry, the phones, the TV,” says Hawaldar, 43, who does medical transcription. Since that first blissful weekend nine years ago, Hawaldar has become a frequent camper on Long Island’s East End. Her family includes husband Ray, 47, who is a foreman, sons Richie, 15, and Kevin, 12, and daughter, Carly, 8.

They favor taking their RV to Montauk County Park or Shinnecock East County Park in Southampton. If they’re in Montauk, the Hawaldars might also take the kids into town for ice cream, go hiking at Camp Hero or to visit the lighthouse, or go to hear live music at Gosman’s Dock.

HAVE TENT, WILL CAMP

Many families start their camping lives with tent camping before deciding whether to upgrade to a camper, trailer or recreational vehicle. Trent Knox, 44, who works for the Jericho Water District, and his wife, Janice, 42, who works for the Syosset School District, took their daughter, Mackenzie, 8, camping for the first time to Hither Hills State Park Campground in Montauk on Father’s Day weekend. They went with a group of other families from Syosset; they practiced sleeping in their tent in the backyard last year to get ready for the trip. Hither Hills has restrooms and showers, a general store and a playground, and is just over the dunes from the beach.

“It’s kind of an adventure,” Knox says of being a camping novice.

Tent camping is how Geraldine Ferraro, 61, of Kings Park, started out with her family at Smith Point County Park in Shirley in the 1980s, when her oldest son was just 3 months old. Fast forward more than 35 years, and Vincent Jr. of Setauket, now 37, joins in multigenerational camping with his parents, his wife and his own four children, 6, 4, and 18-month-old twins.

“It’s just quality time with your family,” Ferraro says. “It’s outdoor living. It’s cost effective and gives such a good, healthy experience.”

GREAT FOR YOUNG FAMILIES

Long Island has more than a dozen and a half state, county and private campgrounds, some of which offer cabin rentals or luxury glamping. Most of the campgrounds are in Suffolk County, but they are open to nonresidents. Popular campsites can fill up quickly and can require reservations online or by phone months in advance.

“If you’re camping on Long Island, the greatest places are Suffolk County parks,” says Christopher Iarocci, 48, a truck driver from Patchogue who started tent camping on Long Island when his children were 2 and 8. “They’re relatively cheap and there are a lot of them.” Suffolk County rates for basic tent sites start as low as $14 per night for Suffolk residents with a Green Key or $29 for nonresidents. Cancellation policies vary based on when the cancellation is made.

Two state parks on Long Island — Heckscher State Park in East Islip and Wildwood State Park in Wading River — also offer cottage rentals with kitchens, bathrooms and screened-in porches. During peak season prices start at $1200 a week with a seven-night minimum.

CHOOSE BEACH OR WOODS

Some Long Island campers like being in the woods; others like being on the beach. “We only camp at the wooded areas. The ocean just scares me,” says Jenny Minor, 44, of Smithtown, who camps at Sears Bellows, Indian Island and South Haven parks with her husband, Chuck, 50, a landscaper, and her sons, Riley, 12, and Christopher, 9. Her kids like to fish, and they’ve met friends at the campgrounds who they see on repeat visits, Minor says.

The go-to campground for the Ferraro family, on the other hand, is Smith Point. “I love the beach,” Ferraro says. She says the ice cream truck visits, and there’s free music at the beach pavilion. The Hawaldars also are “team beach.” The woods, Safeena Hawaldar says, “are super humid. There’s mosquitoes and bugs. It’s not my thing.”

There can be some drawbacks to camping: “If we know in advance it’s going to be a really rainy weekend, sometimes we cancel,” says Diane Cosgrove of Selden, who started with her family when her two children were preschoolers. “You do occasionally get somebody who is playing music too loud too late at night but those people are few and far between.”