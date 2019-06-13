Treat Dad to a day out on Sunday with these family-friendly events.

More than 100 show cars will be buffed and in tip-top shape at the Father’s Day Car Show and Swap Meet at the Merrick LIRR train station 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. From antiques to muscle cars to hot rods, there will be plenty of opportunities for Dad to see his face in shiny chrome. Carnival rides, food and fair vendors will be on hand as well as emergency vehicles that kids can get up close with. Admission is free for browsers. Show cars can register at nassaucoba.com for $14 in advance or day of the meet for $20. 516-937-7800.

Indoor fun can be had at the Long Island Children’s Museum’s Terrific Ties event 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Swing by with a tot and help create and decorate a tie made of paper with markers and foam. This drop-in event is free with museum admission of $14. 516-224-5800, licm.org

In a nod to the 30th anniversary of its release, "Field of Dreams" will be screened Sunday at theaters in Stony Brook, Deer Park, Hampton Bays and Westbury. Enjoy a revisit to this 1989 fantasy-drama sports film or introduce a new generation to its charm. It became an instant classic and was selected by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” Movie critic Roger Ebert awarded it a rare four stars and said, “This is the kind of movie Frank Capra might have directed, and James Stewart might have starred in -- a movie about dreams." Go to fathomevents.com for specific locations and show times. Tickets are $12.50 and encore screenings are scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.