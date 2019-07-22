TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children's Zoo to roll back prices for a day

A child bottle feeds a goat at the

A child bottle feeds a goat at the Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children's Zoo in Manorville in 2016. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
It’s back to the 1970s on July 27 at the Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children's Zoo in Manorville, when admission fees are discounted to $3.90 for adults and $1.95 for children, plus tax. The regular prices are $18.95 and $16.95 for adults and kids, respectively.

This is the fifth year in a row that the game farm is offering discounts for 1970s Day. 

“Even though there’s long lines, everybody seems to have a really great time,” owner Melinda Novak says. “It’s really fun.”

The Long Island Game Farm is the largest children’s zoo and wildlife park on Long Island. As part of its celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, the game farm features the daily SQUAWK! The Amazing Bird Show during the summer, which is included in the price of admission.

Also included in the admission price is entry into Bambiland’s deer forest and the Nursery, where families can bottle-feed baby animals and roaming goats.

The annual 1970s Day will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm is located 489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. The rain date is July 28. For more information, call 631-878-6644 or go to longislandgamefarm.com.

