Do you have the perfect name for the new wallaby at The Long Island Game Farm?

Nominate a suggestion by May 25 on the Long Island Game Farm’s Facebook Page. The Game Farm will narrow down the possibilities to five, and then the public can vote on the final name from May 26 through June 14, also on the Facebook page.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 16, the game farm will host Wallaby Naming Day with activities and free bags of popcorn, juice boxes and face painting. The winning name will be announced and the person who submitted it will receive two free park admissions and a Wallaby Encounter that will allow participants to get up close to the animal and feed it. Two runners-up will also receive a Wallaby Encounter.

This is the first wallaby for the game farm. A wallaby is an Australian animal similar to a kangaroo, but smaller.

For more information, call 631-878-6644 or visit longislandgamefarm.com. The game farm is at 489 Chapman Blvd. in Manorville.