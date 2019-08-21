Too bad for the kids that the school-free, jacket-free days are winding down — so if they're looking to see the last days of summer off with a splash, these spots are good bets for both fun and getting totally soaked.

Riptide Racer

WHERE Splish Splash, 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton

INFO 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com

SPLASH FACTOR In reality, you’re likely to get drenched at some point at this ride-packed water park — the name itself should be a heads-up. However, should you be looking to really, really get splooshed, the Riptide Racer ride is billed as the “Ultimate Water Racing Slide.” Participants (must be taller that 42-inches) slide down enclosed tubes while sliding headfirst on mats.

COST General admission: $35.99-$38.99 under 48-inches in height; $45.99-$48.99 over

Adventure Falls

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHERE Adventureland, 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

INFO 631-694-6868, adventureland.us

SPLASH FACTOR There are a couple of watery rides for younger visitors, but for kids 54 inches and taller (48 inches with an adult), this flume takes guests high above the park before dropping them into a splashdown that will absolutely soak their clothes.

COST $33.99 for a P.O.P. (“Pay One Price”) bracelet; single tickets are $1.50 each; Adventure Falls requires five tickets to ride.

Boomer Bay's Water Slide

WHERE Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

INFO 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com

SPLASH FACTOR While one might get damp on the bumper boats, the Water Slide is the best candidate to get drenched. The slide contains massive inflatable sporting water misters, and when you slip from the top to the bottom, you’ll be glad you wore a bathing suit.

COST Pay $12.75 just for the slide, or $31.75 for a one-day unlimited ticket; $39.50 for a two-day unlimited ticket

Tobay Spray Park

WHERE Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa

INFO 516-679-3900, oysterbaytown.com

SPLASH FACTOR With South Oyster Bay in the background, this recently renovated attraction offers jets blasting water from the floor in two locations in a playground zone with climbing obstacles and slides. To get truly drenched, you can either stand near a jet or under buckets that randomly drop water.

COST Residents pay $20 per car to enter, nonresidents pay $50.

Wantagh Park Pool

WHERE Wantagh Park, 1 King Rd., Wantagh

INFO 516-571-7460, nassaucountyny.gov

SPLASH FACTOR The swimming complex at this park is huge, with an Olympic-sized main pool plus a pool for diving and yet another for little children. But it also features a winding dual waterslide with two 30-foot chutes that start from the same elevated platform and then loop around before depositing sliders in yet another pool.

COST $10 for residents, $25 nonresident adults, $20 nonresident child (ages 4-17).