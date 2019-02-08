Unlike the hushed and stuffy institutions parents may recall from their own childhoods, today’s public libraries are being modernized into vibrant community hubs with dynamic spaces, engaging programs and exciting new technologies that invite young people, from tots to teens, to create, collaborate and just make themselves at home. “I think for children and teens, the role of the library is kind of changing,” says Joanne Adam, director for the Huntington Public Library. “The library is becoming more of a community center for families, and a place of support for new parents with their children. As the children grow up in the library, they become more comfortable, and it becomes second nature for them to become library users.” This may help explain why many Long Island libraries report swelling numbers of youth visitors in recent years. To accommodate this welcome surge, libraries are reimagining their spaces with their young patrons in mind -- often with direct input from the kids themselves. Here's a sampling of recent youth-focused and -driven remodeling projects at Long Island libraries.

Imagination takes center stage in West Islip WHAT'S NEW A pirate ship, a puppet stage and dangling cutouts of sea creatures -- all part of a recent under-the-sea-themed redesign in the preschool area -- inspire imaginative play among the library’s youngest visitors. And for parents and caregivers, who must remain in the building while their preschoolers attend story time, there’s a new spot to steal a few minutes of grown-up time: a recently completed reading room for adults features a fireplace, a coffee machine and plenty of places to plug in. ACCESS The library’s technology, resources and spaces, including the preschool area and reading room, are open to the public. Programs requiring registration are open to residents and residents’ grandchildren. INFO West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, West Islip, 631-661-7080, westisliplibrary.org UPCOMING EVENT Planets and Moons, a space-themed science activity for children in kindergarten through third grade, will take place from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Jan. 24.

Teens get a voice in Brentwood WHAT'S NEW High school students write and produce their own weekly podcast, “Average Brentwood Teens,” at the Brentwood Public Library. “We have microphones and the hook-up to the internet all set up for them,” says library director Tom Tarantowicz. “It’s theirs, they do it, and they do a really good job.” The podcast is just one of a number of new youth programs that have launched since the recent construction of the Idea Lab -- a makerspace for STEAM programming -- and a glass-enclosed teen center, equipped with charging stations and touchscreen laptops for gaming and more, all developed with input from local teens. Tarantowicz says the new spaces have made it possible for teens to make new connections within their community; for instance, Suffolk County police officers have joined teens for video gaming. ACCESS Anyone is welcome to use the library; a library card is required to check out equipment or materials. While programs requiring registration are restricted to residents of the Brentwood Library District due to space limitations, events such as concerts and family movie nights are open to the public. INFO Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., Brentwood, 631, 273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org UPCOMING EVENT In Nailed it!, teens can compete for prizes as they attempt to re-create professional desserts. 3 ro 4 p.m. Jan. 25.

Kids get interactive in Port Washington WHAT'S NEW The children’s library was recently expanded to include designated spaces for storytelling and play, an LCD monitor with interactive programs for kids and a workshop area for crafts and technology programs. Library director Keith Klang says the new setup allows the library to offer programs that weren’t possible before the remodel, such as a video game creation class for children in grades five and six. “We didn’t have the space or the technology in our room to do that before, so that’s an exciting program we’re doing,” Klang says. ACCESS Port Washington residents get priority when registering for programs, but non-residents are welcome when space allows. Non-cardholders are also free to use the children’s room, computer lab and makerspace technology, such as tablets with Bloxels game creation software. INFO Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington, 516-883-4400, pwpl.org UPCOMING EVENT Bilingual Story Time featuring stories, songs and fingerplays in English and Spanish for children ages 21/2 and up with an adult will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Youth get a place of their own in Patchogue WHAT'S NEW The 100-year-old Carnegie Library, a 2,300-square-foot building located about a quarter mile from the Patchogue-Medford Library’s main building on Main Street, was restored and reborn in 2016 as the library’s new Teen Center -- a space dedicated specifically to this age group, with amenities such as movable furnishings, wireless access and a rich collection of young adult literature. There’s even a Lego table and coloring materials available for the younger siblings of teens who babysit. Teen programs include gaming -- both plugged and unplugged varieties -- crafts, homework help and community service activities. ACCESS Programs are primarily for residents, but non-residents are welcome when space allows. A library card is required to check out materials and use the computers, but anyone is welcome to come in and use the free WiFi. INFO Carnegie Library, 160 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-654-4700, ext. 501, pmlib.org UPCOMING EVENT Kids in grades six to 12 can program robots to knock down bowling pins in Ozobot Bowling from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

Library makes room to grow in Huntington Station WHAT'S NEW The Huntington Public Library System leased an additional floor in 2018 in the building its Station Branch occupies on New York Avenue. The addition made it possible for the teen area to be relocated to a larger space and updated with new technology, new furnishings and a wall mural by Splashes of Hope. Library director Joanne Adam says librarians and security staff provide friendly supervision to create a safe and welcoming environment for the library’s sizable after-school crowds. “We were so happy to get more teen space, because we want to keep them in the library,” Adam says. The children’s area and program room were also rearranged to be more open and functional. ACCESS The library is open to the public. Walk-ins, including non-residents and non-cardholders, are welcome to participate in teen programs, such as virtual reality for ages 12 and up. A library card is generally required to register for children’s programs, but non-card holders may register if space allows. INFO Huntington Station Branch of the Huntington Public Library System, 1335 New York Ave., Huntington Station, 631-421-5053, thehuntingtonlibrary.org UPCOMING EVENT Young adults in grades 6 to 12 are invited to assemble a Banana Split Icebox Cake from 4:30 to 5:30 Jan. 23.