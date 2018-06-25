TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Nets seek kid dancers

Auditions for children ages 6 to 13 to be held Aug. 11 in Westbury.

A member of the Brooklynettes dance team watches

A member of the Brooklynettes dance team watches as the Brooklyn Nets Kids practice before a game this year at Barclays Center.  Photo Credit: Nicole Horton

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Kids ages 6 to 13 with at least two years of dance training may want to try out for the 2018-2019 Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team -- free open auditions are Aug. 11 in Westbury.

The squad was launched last year during the Nets’ inaugural season on Long Island. Members perform during select home games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. In addition, the team members serve as Nets ambassadors and represent the organization at events and media appearances. Dance team members are paid.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for auditions. All dancers must arrive by 10:30 a.m. to register; pre-registration is not available. Auditions will be at the Yes We Can Community Center at 141 Garden St., Westbury.

For dancers looking to gain an edge in the process, audition workshops will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Yes We Can Community Center. Participants will learn Long Island Nets Kids-style routines, similar to what will be performed at the auditions and on court during the season. Each session is $50 and dancers can register on the Nets website.

For more information about the auditions, visit longislandnets.com.

