Attention budding artists: The Long Island Nets are looking for a new design for their team jersey and they’re asking you to design it.

The basketball team's players will wear the winning jersey design, which will incorporate the team’s “OUR ISLAND” campaign, during the three home games of the 2019-'20 season and autograph the jerseys at the end of the season and raffle them off to a yet-to-be-announced charity.

The design competition is "a way to enhance our relationship with the greater Long Island community,” says Alton Byrd, vice president of business operations for the Long Island Nets.

”Ever since we started this franchise, that’s been our commitment: how do we connect with, involve, engage, have fun with the Long Island community?” he adds.

The winner of the competition will receive a personalized “OUR ISLAND” jersey and four courtside seats to the three 2019-20 home games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

Submissions must follow certain design guidelines, which include creating an original design incorporating the Long Island Nets logo and the words “OUR ISLAND” or “Long Island." The base color of the jersey should be a dark color. Submissions will be accepted in JPG, PNG or PDF format.

Design submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 18 and the winner will be notified by Sept. 9. For more information on submissions, go to longislandnets.com.