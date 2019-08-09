Several Long Island state parks will stay open late on Monday for viewing the Perseid meteor shower.

Peak viewing times of the meteor shower, which results from comet debris particles sparking into Earth’s atmosphere, are predawn on Aug. 13.

“Every year, we make available several state park beachfront parking fields for astronomy enthusiasts to enjoy the Perseid meteor showers at no charge,” says George Gorman, regional director for the Long Island state parks.

In addition to free parking, stargazing permits will not be required that evening.

The state parks that will be open late on Monday and early Tuesday are:

-Jones Beach State Bark, West End II

-Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, Field 3

-Montauk Point State Park, upper parking lot

-Wildwood State Park, main parking lot.