The Long Island Science Center has reopened in Riverhead with new, interactive, tech-related activities, including augmented reality and virtual.

“They are completely new exhibits,” says executive director Cailin Kaller. One offering includes, for instance, models of Leonardo DaVinci creations such as a rotating bridge, a double-lock canal and a self-driving cart.Visitors can use a tablet and scan a code next to the exhibit to experience augmented reality in which the objects move, Kaller says.

There’s also an augmented reality sandbox, and a virtual reality station with experiences that include dinosaurs, the undersea world and outer space.

“The Long Island Science Center was in Riverhead for a very long time. Three years ago, we sold the building in Riverhead and moved temporarily to Rocky Point,” Kaller says. The museum board found that Riverhead was a better location for the center and moved back last month.

“It’s a small rental building that we’re in right now. It’s only about 3,000 square feet,” Kaller says. The center is seeking a larger space in Riverhead to move to long term, Kaller says.

Admission is $10 per person. On Science Saturdays, the museum offers an optional instructor-led project for an additional $5 at 2 p.m. This Saturday, for instance, it’s “Be a Botanist,” during which participants will learn about plants, leaves and seeds and will plant a plant to take home. On weekends, there’s also a free maker space available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 631-208-8000 or visit sciencecenterli.org.