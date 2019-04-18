Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa has launched a new Friday night drop-off program for kids ages 5 to 12.

Parents drop the kids off at 6:30 p.m. and pick them up by 9 p.m. The cost is $30 per child or $50 for two children. Parents need to sign up in advance so that the facility can provide proper staffing.

Long Island Sports Dome is an air-conditioned, 13,000-square-foot indoor turf field and sports facility. Kids will be divided by age and play a variety of sports, such as whiffle ball, kickball, relay races and more, says owner Rob Furino.

Long Island Sports Dome is at 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa. For more information or to register, call 516-795-5600 or visit longislandsportsdome.com.