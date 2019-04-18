TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa launches a drop-off night for kids

They'll play sports such as whiffle ball and kickball and run relay races.

Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa.

Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Long Island Sports Dome/Dylan Radler

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa has launched a new Friday night drop-off program for kids ages 5 to 12.

Parents drop the kids off at 6:30 p.m. and pick them up by 9 p.m. The cost is $30 per child or $50 for two children. Parents need to sign up in advance so that the facility can provide proper staffing.

Long Island Sports Dome is an air-conditioned, 13,000-square-foot indoor turf field and sports facility. Kids will be  divided by age and play a variety of sports, such as whiffle ball, kickball, relay races and more, says owner Rob Furino.

Long Island Sports Dome is at 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa. For more information or to register, call 516-795-5600 or visit longislandsportsdome.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

