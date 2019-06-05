Train your sights on these railroad-related venues offering family activities this weekend.

This Sunday is one of only nine remaining “ride days” that the folks at LI Live Steamers have scheduled for 2019. The group maintains and operates ridable steam, diesel and electric trains on eight acres of scale tracks inside Southaven County Park in Brookhaven. Note: The entrance is off Gerard Road, around the corner from the main Southaven County Park entrance. This is a weather-permitting event. Hard rain or high winds cancel. Free, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, lilivesteamers.org.

The Long Island Rail Road Museum of Long Island has two locations — Riverhead and Greenport — and they’re both open this weekend for the season. Families can jump aboard the “Greenport Scoot,” an LIRR train that takes passengers from the Riverhead venue (10:20 a.m. departure) to the museum’s other location in Greenport and back (12:10 p.m. departure). The Riverhead location (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) offers a collection of historic rail cars, locomotives and interactive museum exhibits. The miniature park train from the 1964 New York World’s Fair is available for rides, and kids are welcome to climb on a 1960s LIRR caboose available. Check out two indoor model railroad layouts and one outdoor garden railway. The Greenport location (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is on 3.4 acres and features a passenger station, railroad dock, turntable and the museum, which displays a permanent collection of railroad artifacts as well changing exhibits. $12 adults, $7 ages 5-12, free under age 5. 631-727-7920 (Riverhead) and 631-477-0439 (Greenport).

The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum welcomes families to explore actual railroad equipment, seven pieces in the display yard that kids are welcome to climb aboard and imagine they’re operating. The visitor center features an operating model railroad and railroad memorabilia. The historic presidential railroad station is in mid-renovation. It was used regularly by President Theodore Roosevelt as well as visiting guests. $6, $4 ages 6-12, $5 ages 62 and older, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 516-588-7036, obrm.org.