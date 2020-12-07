It’s the season of giving — and not just to friends and family. Many people want to donate toys so kids less fortunate will also have a joyous holiday. Here are 7 places across Long Island that are seeking new, unwrapped toys to distribute to those in need.

Long Island Head Start/Suffolk County

Long Island Head Start is looking for new, unwrapped toys and books for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. "The Long Island Head Start Program serves over 2,000 disadvantaged children each year in over 20 locations throughout Suffolk County. During this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Long Island Head Start has been active in the community providing much-needed support and resources to the families we serve. Our neediest families will be the recipients of all donations," says Debrah Garcia, chief executive officer. To make arrangements to drop off donations, call 631-758-5200 ext. 0129. Drop off time is noon to 3 p.m., weekdays at any of the centers. For center locations, visit liheadstart.org.

Toys for Tots/U.S. Marine Corps

For 73 years, the U.S. Marine Corps has been collecting new, unwrapped toys and distributing them to underprivileged children in their local communities. Visit toysfortots.org to find drop-off options in each county or to make a monetary donation. Drop off at various locations in Nassau and Suffolk. Contact: 516-228-6935.

Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Bring new, unwrapped toys for ages 7 through 20 and they will be distributed to children in LICADD's Buddy Mentor Program, which serves families in which one parent is incarcerated. Gift cards as well as donations are accepted. Drop off 9 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the LICADD offices at 1025 Old Country Rd., Suite 221, in Westbury, through Dec. 18. Contact: 516-747-2606; licadd.org.

John Theissen Children’s Foundation

This is the 29th annual holiday toy and fund drive for the foundation, which delivers toys to sick and underprivileged children on Long Island. Drop off 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (including weekends) at 1881 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, through Dec. 23; for other locations visit the website. Contact: 516-679-TOYS; jtcf.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro

"The house provides comfort and shelter to families with critically ill children being served in area hospitals," says Deepika Thadhani, public relations and marketing manager for the house. The holiday wish list includes toys for infants, toddlers and teenagers. Ideas for teenagers are headphones, gift cards and electronics, she says. Visit the website for a wish list of specific toy needs. Drop off between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily at 267-07 76th Ave., New Hyde Park, through Dec. 31. Contact: 516-775-5683 ext. 137; rmhcnym.org.

Hicksville Boys & Girls Club

New, unwrapped toys for middle and high school students ages 11 through 18 will be distributed to kids in need in the Hicksville and surrounding communities, says Tom Bruno, executive director. The club also has an adopt-a-family program to match people with individual families to purchase presents for the kids, Bruno says. Drop off 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 79 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville through Dec. 20. Contact: 516-822-7594; hycbgc.com.

Toys of Hope

"With the amount of people we're supplying, we need every possible toy we can get," says Melissa Doktofsky, who founded the all-volunteer Toys of Hope in 1994 to help more than 80,000 children. The new, unwrapped toy effort runs through Jan. 6, Three Kings Day, and the charity will even accept toys through Jan. 15 because it usually has families on a waiting list. See specific shopping lists or adopt a family at toysofhope.org; drop off at 640 New York Ave., Huntington or call 631-742-0196.