Gary Urda of East Northport lost his 17-year-old son Sean in a snow-tubing accident in 2015.

Now, the dad has written a children’s book titled “Love You More” because he says he knows how the unexpected can happen, and wants to ensure that all kids know how much they are loved by their parents.

Urda will speak about why he wrote the book and sign copies at noon on Saturday at the Barnes & Noble store in East Northport. “If there are a lot of kids there, we’ll do a reading as well,” Urda says.

This is Urda’s first book. “Although I’m in the book business, I’m on the sales side of the business,” says Urda, 53, senior vice president of sales for Simon & Schuster. The 40-page picture book (little bee books, $17.99) has nods to Sean throughout, Urda says. Sean was No. 14 on the John Glenn High School soccer team, and his jersey is shown on one page of the book, for instance. There’s also 14 fish under the boat on the page that says the child is loved "more than all the fish in the sea.”

Urda and his wife, Nicole, have two other sons, Tyler, 24, and Luke, 14. “This book is dedicated to my family,” Urda says.

Barnes & Noble is at 4000 Jericho Tpke., East Northport. For more information, call 631-462-0208 or visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2327.