Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

East Northport dad to sign children's book inspired by late son

Seventeen-year-old Sean Urda died in a snow-tubing accident in 2015.

Gary Urda of East Northport says he wrote

Gary Urda of East Northport says he wrote "Love You More" to ensure kids how much their parents love them. Photo Credit: little bee books

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Gary Urda of East Northport lost his 17-year-old son Sean in a snow-tubing accident in 2015.

Now, the dad has written a children’s book titled “Love You More” because he says he knows how the unexpected can happen, and wants to ensure that all kids know how much they are loved by their parents.

Urda will speak about why he wrote the book and sign copies at noon on Saturday at the Barnes & Noble store in East Northport. “If there are a lot of kids there, we’ll do a reading as well,” Urda says.

This is Urda’s first book. “Although I’m in the book business, I’m on the sales side of the business,” says Urda, 53, senior vice president of sales for Simon & Schuster. The 40-page picture book (little bee books, $17.99) has nods to Sean throughout, Urda says. Sean was No. 14 on the John Glenn High School soccer team, and his jersey is shown on one page of the book, for instance. There’s also 14 fish under the boat on the page that says the child is loved "more than all the fish in the sea.”

Urda and his wife, Nicole, have two other sons, Tyler, 24, and Luke, 14. “This book is dedicated to my family,” Urda says.

Barnes & Noble is at 4000 Jericho Tpke., East Northport. For more information, call 631-462-0208 or visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2327.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Fingerlings Hugs from WowWee have extra-long arms perfect Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2018
Aiden Flynn of Manhasset, 2nd Grade, Shelter Rock Back-to-school on LI: Share your photos
Cozmo is your robot sidekick with a big Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holiday season
Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at 40 family fall festivals on LI
Heart eyes will be all on your locker The hottest back-to-school trends
Angelina Vitagliano, 3 months old, taking a dip Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more