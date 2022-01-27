Lunar New Year celebrations a sign of courage, strength in 2022

Gordon Zhang is thrilled that the Lunar New Year’s arrival on Tuesday ushers in the Year of the Tiger, because that Chinese Zodiac animal is a symbol of courage and strength, which he says is so needed for 2022.

"The past two years, people are so beaten up," says the engineer from Woodbury, who is a member of the Long Island Chinese American Association. The tiger image makes him feel renewed enthusiasm and energy. He said, "2022 could be the year to win the final victory against COVID."

The Lunar New Year, celebrated by some Asian cultures with traditional foods, cultural dances and decorations meant to bring good luck for the coming 12 months, changes dates annually because it is based on the lunar calendar. This year it begins on Tuesday, and many families will gather for a dinner on Monday, the evening before. While some public events are still planned this season to mark the event for 2022, others are being celebrated virtually once again, and families interviewed say the omicron surge is causing them to scale back their private festivities.

Christine Liu, president of the Herricks Chinese Association, plans to spend Monday with a small group of family members. "Normally, we go to my aunts’ and uncles’ homes," Liu says. "We will not be going to other people’s homes to wish them happy new year." The family would also usually be part of a free event at Herricks High School with traditional Lion Dance performances, children singing, and up to 1,000 guests, she says. But that event will be virtual.

Planning for the festive occasion begins in the days leading up to the holiday. Zhang’s son, Alexander, 11, helps his family hang eight red lanterns outside their house, with eight being a lucky number and red a lucky color.

Maria Wen Adcock of Huntington writes a blog called Bicultural Mama and will, this fall, be releasing a children’s book called, "It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George!" She plans to follow the Chinese tradition of sweeping out the home in preparation for the new year, she says.

"The act of sweeping is like sweeping away the bad luck from the old year," she says. She’s also preparing to lead a virtual activity for her younger daughter’s second-grade class in which they will all make vegetarian fried rice together. "This is just a hands-on way to teach about different cultures to other students and also reinforce my daughter’s heritage for her," Adcock says. "This is the biggest holiday of the year."

On Monday, Adcock’s family will eat symbolic foods including Chinese dumplings in the shape of ancient Chinese money: silver and gold ingots. "The thought is if you eat these dumplings, it will help bring wealth to you," Adcock says. They’ll also eat long noodles meant to symbolize a long life — when eating them, diners strive not to break them to ensure their lives will be long as well.

Adcock will also join in the Chinese tradition of giving children gifts of red envelopes with cash tucked inside. "They’re very excited about that," Adcock says of her daughters, ages 7 and 12. "The elders give it to the children to wish them a prosperous new year. I specifically know Chinese New Year because I’m Chinese. This holiday is also celebrated in other countries with different traditions. They might call it a different name or celebrate on a different day."

Juleigh Chin of Roslyn, for instance, is Korean American, and her family will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Tuesday. They’ll have a Korean sliced-rice-cake soup called tteokguk. "We will probably spend the weekend before making dumplings," she says.

And the family will carry out the sae bae bowing ceremony, during which each generation bows to its elders. "Basically, it’s just showing respect to your elders, to wish them a happy new year," says Chin, who works for the town of North Hempstead. "And the older generation will impart their words of wisdom and wishes for you."