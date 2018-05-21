TODAY'S PAPER
Garden City restaurant to teach kids how to make lasagna

Maggiano's LIttle Italy executive chef teaches class for kids ages 5 to 12 in Garden City.

Maggiano's Little Italy in Garden City is offering a kids' cooking class. Photo Credit: Joseph Peluso

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Do your kids love lasagna? Maggiano’s Little Italy in Garden City is offering a kids' cooking class with its executive chef where kids ages 5 to 12 will learn to make the popular Italian entree.

Class runs 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 2. Kids will take home a piece of the lasagna. “We bake it and we wrap it up for them to go,” says Joseph Peluso, managing partner. Executive chef Eric Brittin leads the class. There’ll also be a chef-hat decorating contest and a lunch buffet for all.

An adult must stay with the child; cost is $25 per child and $15 per adult. For more information or to reserve spots, call 516-877-9640 or visit eventbrite.com.  Advance registration is required. Maggiano’s Little Italy is at 600 Garden City Plaza, Garden City.

