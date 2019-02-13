A new toy store called Magna Mindz that specializes in educational toys has opened in Hicksville.

“We are basically a learning and educational toy store and we have a huge collection of books,” says owner Pooja Kanwar. The store caters to kids ages newborn to 12 years old and offers weekend workshops focusing on arts and crafts, STEM toys, science and more.

The store offers brands including Melissa & Doug, Learning Resources, Calico Critters and more. It also offers personalized books that can feature a child’s name, date of birth and other details, Kanwar says.

Kanwar named the store Magna Mindz because magna in Latin means great, he says. Magna Mindz is at 380 W. Old Country Rd. in Hicksville. For more information, call 516-226-3336 or visit magnamindz.com.