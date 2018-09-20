Take the kids to Queens this weekend to marvel at more than 800 exhibitors at the Ninth Annual Maker Faire New York from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at New York Hall of Science in Corona.

Planned exhibits and exhibitors include, for instance, The Hand of Man, a 26-foot-long hand and forearm controlled by a glove device and capable of picking up and crushing cars, and artist Danny Scheible, who employs a contemporary art form called Tapigami to create mock cities from masking tape.

Youth tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door; adults 18 and older are $40 online and $50 at the door. A weekend youth pass is $40 online and $50 at the door and adults are $70 online and $80 at the door. Kids 2 and younger are free.

Event is indoors and outdoors and goes on rain or shine. The Hall of Science is at 47-01 111th St. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. For more information or to buy tickets, visit makerfaire.com/new-york or call the museum at 718-699-0005.