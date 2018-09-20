Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleFamily

Annual Maker Faire comes to New York Hall of Science in Queens

Ninth annual event features hundreds of inventors and creators.

The Hand of Man, a 26-foot-long arm controlled

The Hand of Man, a 26-foot-long arm controlled by a glove, will be at the Maker Faire New York at the New York Hall of Science in Queens on Saturday and Sunday. Photo Credit: Christian Ristow

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Take the kids to Queens this weekend to marvel at more than 800 exhibitors at the Ninth Annual Maker Faire New York from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at New York Hall of Science in Corona.

Planned exhibits and exhibitors include, for instance, The Hand of Man, a 26-foot-long hand and forearm controlled by a glove device and capable of picking up and crushing cars, and artist Danny Scheible, who employs a contemporary art form called Tapigami to create mock cities from masking tape. 

Youth tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door; adults 18 and older are $40 online and $50 at the door. A weekend youth pass is $40 online and $50 at the door and adults are $70 online and $80 at the door. Kids 2 and younger are free.

Event is indoors and outdoors and goes on rain or shine. The Hall of Science is at 47-01 111th St. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. For more information or to buy tickets, visit makerfaire.com/new-york or call the museum at 718-699-0005.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

