Annual Maker Faire comes to New York Hall of Science in Queens
Ninth annual event features hundreds of inventors and creators.
Take the kids to Queens this weekend to marvel at more than 800 exhibitors at the Ninth Annual Maker Faire New York from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at New York Hall of Science in Corona.
Planned exhibits and exhibitors include, for instance, The Hand of Man, a 26-foot-long hand and forearm controlled by a glove device and capable of picking up and crushing cars, and artist Danny Scheible, who employs a contemporary art form called Tapigami to create mock cities from masking tape.
Youth tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door; adults 18 and older are $40 online and $50 at the door. A weekend youth pass is $40 online and $50 at the door and adults are $70 online and $80 at the door. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Event is indoors and outdoors and goes on rain or shine. The Hall of Science is at 47-01 111th St. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. For more information or to buy tickets, visit makerfaire.com/new-york or call the museum at 718-699-0005.
