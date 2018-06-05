Mama’s Custom Cookies has opened in Wantagh and offers edible “cookie painting” events for kids.

Its next kids event is July 1, with a patriotic holiday theme in honor of July Fourth, says owner Rosemarie DeMaio.

“It’s a reading and a craft,” DeMaio says. Kids ages 3 to 6 hear a story and then use food coloring to “paint” a 6-inch cookie they can take home. They’ll also get a cookie to eat during the event, as will parents, DeMaio says. Cost is $15 per child and space is limited.

Mama’s Custom Cookies has been operating for years, but DeMaio says she decided it was time to open a storefront location. DeMaio takes orders for all varieties of events; for kids she’s currently taking orders for graduation celebrations and cookie bouquets for dance recitals, she says.

Mama’s Custom Cookies is at 3335A Park Ave., Wantagh. For more information or to sign up for a cookie painting event, call 516-987-8296 or visit mamascustomcookies.com.