The cooking competition TV show “MasterChef Junior” will be holding an open casting call for children ages 8 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan.

A nationwide search for contestants to star in the seventh season of the Fox Networks program starring chef, restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is underway, and according to one of the show’s casting directors, New York area kids — including Long Island boys and girls — are good to meet during the casting process.

“We see a lot of kids from Long Island, as well as New Jersey, the city and Connecticut, and they never disappoint” explains casting director Gina Gonzalez, a Farmingville native who now is Los Angeles-based. “Their parents are straight shooters, and it seems like some of that rubs off on the kids . . . We always look forward to New York.”

Gonzalez says that children who grow up on Long Island — with all the cuisine that exists in New York City, across the Island and on the East End — are in a good position to be familiar with different types of food and cooking. “Long Island also brought us Kayla,” says Gonzalez, referring to Kayla Mitchell of Center Moriches, who at age 11 made it to the final six before being eliminated during season 3.

“We encourage all kids who love cooking to try out,” says Gonzalez, “even if you don’t think you’re a ‘Master Chef.’ We encourage all children who love food to come down.” Although she couldn’t say much about any surprises that might take place during the upcoming season, the casting director did admit that season 5 contestants Cydney Sherman of Brooklyn and Peyton Copeland of New Jersey are scheduled to appear at the New York auditions to “come by, say hi and offer words of encouragement” to the potential contestants during the auditioning process.

All minors attending must be accompanied by an adult guardian; preregistration is required, visit masterchefjuniorcasting.com to register, for rules and more information.

The Stewart Hotel is located at 371 7th Ave.