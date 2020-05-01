Mattel honors front line workers with new line of toys

In a move that commemorates the ongoing efforts of essential personnel, the Mattel toy company is releasing a line of collectible figures that represent those workers in a way that may also prove fun for children.

Launched by Fisher Price, the #ThankYouHeroes collection is now available for pre-order through May 31 and can be purchased online at mattel.com/en-us/playroom-thankyouheroes. The $20 toys are slated to ship on December 31, with $15 from each sale being donated by Mattel to the Entertainment Industry Foundation, in support of #FirstRespondersFirst (thriveglobal.com), a fundraising action intended to address the personal protective equipment needs of healthcare workers.

In a statement released by Mattel, Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant and Preschool for Mattel Chuck Scothon says #ThankYouHeroes “is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders…Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

The collection breaks down into four lines of figures: nurses, doctors, delivery drivers and emergency medical technicians; each line consists of four figures. For ages three and older, the nurses come with face masks and removable backpacks with a medical device accessory; the doctors have the same except come with a stethoscope in place of a mask. The delivery worker figures also come with the removable backpacks, but with a tracking tablet; the EMT figures’ backpacks come with a vitals tablet. All are posable and come in packaging with a “THANK YOU for making a difference” message.

For even younger children, Fisher Price is also releasing an all-ages Little People special edition “Community Champions,” containing a delivery driver, grocery store worker, doctor, nurse, and an EMT. Also $20, this toy also leads to the same $15 donation; visit shop.mattel.com for purchase.