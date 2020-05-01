TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
56° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Mattel honors front line workers with new line of toys

Some of the figures available as part of

Some of the figures available as part of the #ThankYouHeroes collection from Mattel. Essential personnel represented here are (L-R) an EMT, nurse, delivery driver and a doctor. Credit: 2020 Mattel

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

In a move that commemorates the ongoing efforts of essential personnel, the Mattel toy company is releasing a line of collectible figures that represent those workers in a way that may also prove fun for children.

Launched by Fisher Price, the #ThankYouHeroes collection is now available for pre-order through May 31 and can be purchased online at mattel.com/en-us/playroom-thankyouheroes. The $20 toys are slated to ship on December 31, with $15 from each sale being donated by Mattel to the Entertainment Industry Foundation, in support of #FirstRespondersFirst (thriveglobal.com), a fundraising action intended to address the personal protective equipment needs of healthcare workers.

In a statement released by Mattel, Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant and Preschool for Mattel Chuck Scothon says #ThankYouHeroes “is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders…Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

The collection breaks down into four lines of figures: nurses, doctors, delivery drivers and emergency medical technicians; each line consists of four figures. For ages three and older, the nurses come with face masks and removable backpacks with a medical device accessory; the doctors have the same except come with a stethoscope in place of a mask. The delivery worker figures also come with the removable backpacks, but with a tracking tablet; the EMT figures’ backpacks come with a vitals tablet. All are posable and come in packaging with a “THANK YOU for making a difference” message.

For even younger children, Fisher Price is also releasing an all-ages Little People special edition “Community Champions,” containing a delivery driver, grocery store worker, doctor, nurse, and an EMT. Also $20, this toy also leads to the same $15 donation; visit shop.mattel.com for purchase.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Oceanside twins Brian and Michael Hagan celebrated their Oceanside twins get birthday parade
As summer nears, Long Island parents are debating Summer camp may look a bit different this year
Residents at The Villas in Melville drew messages Melville neighbors gather to draw messages of hope
Anna Weir and her mom Melissa of West West Islip resident cheering up community with chalk art
Michael Corcoran of Bethpage reads "Pirate Pete's Talk Bethpage parents take turns leading virtual story hours
Mom Pam McDonough, retired EMT and charter member It's all in the family: LI mother and daughter share public service careers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search