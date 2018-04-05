TODAY'S PAPER
Matty’s Toy Stop in Manhasset closing its doors

All merchandise is 50 percent off.

Matty's Toy Stop's Manhasset location has been open

Matty's Toy Stop's Manhasset location has been open 14 years. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / artisteer

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Matty’s Toy Stop is closing one of its five Long Island stores, and until it shuts its doors it’s selling all the Manhasset merchandise at 50 percent off, says store manager Pat Aguece.

“We’re hoping to stay open until the end of May, but definitely to the end of April,” Aguece says. This lease is up, and the store isn’t renewing it.

The Manhasset location has been open for 14 years. The other stores, in Merrick, Hewlett, Rockville Centre and Floral Park, will remain open.

The Manhasset store is at 439 Plandome Rd. For more information, call 516-365-2140.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

