Matty’s Toy Stop is closing one of its five Long Island stores, and until it shuts its doors it’s selling all the Manhasset merchandise at 50 percent off, says store manager Pat Aguece.

“We’re hoping to stay open until the end of May, but definitely to the end of April,” Aguece says. This lease is up, and the store isn’t renewing it.

The Manhasset location has been open for 14 years. The other stores, in Merrick, Hewlett, Rockville Centre and Floral Park, will remain open.

The Manhasset store is at 439 Plandome Rd. For more information, call 516-365-2140.