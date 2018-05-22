Looking for things to do with the kids besides heading to the beach, a parade or a barbecue? From carnivals and animals to Memorial Day celebrations and more, there's so much to do on Long Island. Here are 10 fun, family-friendly activities for Memorial Day weekend:

1. Brookhaven Fair at Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill (55 Bicycle Path, Farmingville). Families can enjoy entertainment, rides, games and other attractions, plus fireworks Saturday night. Check out the fair from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Price: $10 admission and cost of rides (either individual ride tickets or POP).

2. Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park (2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh) On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the United States Blue Angels, military and civilian performers take to the skies above the beach in honor of Memorial Day. Price: Free; $10 parking.

3. David Rosaire and The One and Only Pekingese Dog Act at the Long Island Game Farm (Chapman Boulevard, LIE Exit 70, Manorville). These talented dogs will perform on the main stage at noon and 3 p.m. everyday. Price: Free with paid admission ($16.95 adults, $14.95 children ages 3-12, free under 2).

4. Eisenhower Park Memorial Weekend Carnival and Music Festival at Eisenhower Park (1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow). Families can check out thrill and kiddie rides, games with prizes, a food court and live entertainment on Friday from 6-11 p.m., Saturday at Sunday from 2-11 p.m. and Monday from 2-7 p.m. Parking is at Field 2. Price: Free admission, $30 pay-one-price tickets for rides.

5. Flag Placing at Long Island National Cemetery (2040 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale). Volunteers are needed to place flags at headstones at the Long Island National Cemetery on Saturday at 6 a.m. The cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and flag removal is 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2.

6. Horseshoe Crab Walks at West Meadow Beach (West Meadow Beach Road, Stony Brook). On Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., learn about horseshoe crabs and hike down the beach to their spawning area to tag mating pairs. Water shoes and insect repellent is recommended. Must register. Price: Free.

7. Cirque du Soleil: Volta at Nassau Coliseum (1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale). This circus-themed story is inspired by the culture of action sports on Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Price: $45 and up.

8. Masked Pajama Breakfast at United Skates of America (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford). On Sunday from 9:30-11 a.m., kids are invited to wear a costume to meet "PJ Masks" characters in pajamas. There will be a full buffet breakfast served, which includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, muffins, bagels, fruit punch, coffee and tea. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Price: $20 adults, $15 per child, free children ages 2 and younger.

9. Mosaic Street Painting Festival at East End Art Council (133 E. Main St., Riverhead) Families can check out gourmet trucks, street-painting, entertainment, face-painting and more children's activities Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Rain date is Monday. Price: $20 per square.

10. Long Island Ducks vs. Somerset Patriots at Bethpage Ballpark (3 Court House Dr., Central Islip). Head to a ballgame and root for your favorite hometown team on Friday at 6:35 p.m., Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. There will be a fireworks show after the night game on Saturday. Price: $12-$15.