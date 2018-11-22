Kids can take Hanukkah-themed photos with a life-sized, stuffed Mensch on a Bench at White Posts Farms in Melville starting sometime this weekend.

“He has his own area, he has a bench, he has a backdrop,” says Nancy Gangi, event coordinator at White Post Farms. “We have Hanukkah presents around him.”

The Mensch area is included in the White Post Farms entry fee of $15.95 per person. White Post Farms is at 250 Old Country Rd., Melville. For more information, call 631-351-9373 or visit whitepostfarms.com.