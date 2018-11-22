TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Afternoon
27° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

LI kids can take photos with life-sized, stuffed Mensch on a Bench 

The Hanukkah display is at White Post Farms this season.

Neal Hoffman created "Mensch on a Bench," a

Neal Hoffman created "Mensch on a Bench," a hardcover book and plush doll. Photo Credit: Handout

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Kids can take Hanukkah-themed photos with a life-sized, stuffed Mensch on a Bench at White Posts Farms in Melville starting sometime this weekend.

“He has his own area, he has a bench, he has a backdrop,” says Nancy Gangi, event coordinator at White Post Farms. “We have Hanukkah presents around him.”

The Mensch area is included in the White Post Farms entry fee of $15.95 per person. White Post Farms is at 250 Old Country Rd., Melville. For more information, call 631-351-9373 or visit whitepostfarms.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
It's the beginning of the holiday season at Turkey Trots, plus more LI fun this week
Once kids assemble the 380 snap-together pieces to 42 toys your kids will be asking for this year
9 places to have breakfast or brunch with Santa on LI
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 18 places to see Santa on LI
1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com. Hours: Daily: 45 indoor places to play on LI