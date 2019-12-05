Attention crafters: You can make your own holiday gifts or create a few crafts to decorate your home or to wear for the holidays at Michaels’ Holiday Maker Fests on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

On Dec. 7, crafts projects geared toward the family include a holiday hoop wreath for the door, holiday floral Mason jar, Christmas tree T-shirt and gingerbread house — all of which are free except for the cost of supplies and decorations, which can be purchased in the store, says the chain's public relations manager Mallory Smith. Kids ages 3 and older can create a free gingerbread house bell craft, including supplies. Instruction and working space are provided at in-store classrooms.

Michaels hosts a second Holiday Maker Fest on Dec. 14, with instruction to make a festive Christmas T-shirt. On that day, kids ages 3 and older can make a free (supplies included) reindeer antlers craft.

Both Holiday Maker Fests are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all of the 18 Michaels stores throughout Long Island. Registration is at the store. For more information, go to www.michaels.com/classes.