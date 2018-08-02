Kids can make slime for free at Long Island Michaels stores
Throughout August Michaels' stores on LI will offer weekend crafting classes for kids of all ages.
If your kid loves making slime, they can do it for free this weekend at Michaels stores on Long Island.
OnSaturday, the craft supply chain will host a free MAKEbreak Dino Slime event for ages 3 and older.
Supplies — pre-made slime and decorations including pompoms, glitter, foam stickers, mini dinosaurs and pony beads — will be provided at the event. Children will also be given a bag to decorate and use to take home their slime creations.
Additionally, Michaels is hosting a Kawaii Backpack Tags event where kids can create tags for their backpacks. The cost is $2 for ages 3-5, and $5 for ages 6 and older. Supplies will also be provided.
Both events are a part of Michaels’ weekly Saturday Kids Club classes, which offer various arts and crafts projects each weekend.
The MAKEbreak Dino Slime event will run from 1-3 p.m., and the Kawaii Backpack Tags event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information visit michaels.com.
