If your kid loves making slime, they can do it for free this weekend at Michaels stores on Long Island.

OnSaturday, the craft supply chain will host a free MAKEbreak Dino Slime event for ages 3 and older.

Supplies — pre-made slime and decorations including pompoms, glitter, foam stickers, mini dinosaurs and pony beads — will be provided at the event. Children will also be given a bag to decorate and use to take home their slime creations.

Additionally, Michaels is hosting a Kawaii Backpack Tags event where kids can create tags for their backpacks. The cost is $2 for ages 3-5, and $5 for ages 6 and older. Supplies will also be provided.

Both events are a part of Michaels’ weekly Saturday Kids Club classes, which offer various arts and crafts projects each weekend.

The MAKEbreak Dino Slime event will run from 1-3 p.m., and the Kawaii Backpack Tags event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information visit michaels.com.