A new STEAM-oriented play center recently opened in Franklin Square.

Geared for ages 4 to 10, Mindnasium encourages kids to explore and learn through interactive activities and play. The idea stemmed from owner Shaza Syed’s own experience doing her STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) activities with her two daughters, now 9 and 7, she says. “That was always my goal: to have a place where the kids could learn and then have that outlet for them to release their physical energy as well,” Syed says.

Mindnasium has an open play area with a bi-level jungle gym, rock climbing wall, LEGOs and Magna-Tiles, and classrooms where kids can engage in hands-on activities. “We just want to foster that innate creativity that kids have and give them that outlet away from the TV, the phones and iPads these days,” Syed says.

Recent classes explored the phases of the moon, collecting rain in a jar, creating magnetic slime and seeing how temperature affects color. “We have our curriculum developer who’s developing these plans according to New York State standards, Syed says. “So, we try to incorporate and just enhance their school learning.”

This summer, weekly camp sessions will start on July 1.

For more information, call 516-216-1073 or go to mindnasium.com.