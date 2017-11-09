Do you love to create? Can you bake? Or build a robot?

If you’re into using your hands (and head) and want to put together low- or high-tech creations, then the third annual Mini Maker Faire is the place to be this weekend at a Barnes & Noble location in Manhattan.

The event will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by Barnes & Noble and Maker Media, Mini Maker Faire is geared toward kids of all ages (and adults, too).

There’ll be all kinds of hands-on learning materials, from Legos to Squigz (squishy things) to Ozobots (programmable robots), says Kathleen Campisano, vice president of specialty for Barnes & Noble.

Intentionally, attendees aren’t steered toward any particular outcome and are instead encouraged to use their curiosity and creativity, Campisano says. “Which is really what the maker movement is all about: imposing yourself in the process.”

This year’s guest of honor is Cory Nieves, the 13-year-old behind Mr. Cory’s Cookies. Nieves, of Englewood, New Jersey, who started his cookie company at the age of 6, will be on hand to give some advice to budding makers and entrepreneurs.

He’s a perfect example of the maker movement, says Campisano, “which is entrepreneurism, understanding the customer, collaborating with his community, filling a need and solving a problem for himself.”

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The faire will be divided into three separate areas:

Meet the Makers, where local talent will share what they make and their process. “This can be anything from bakers, to macramé artists to woodcarvings, to high tech ‘I built this Robot out of trash,’ ” notes Campisano.

Make and Collaborate, where you roll up your sleeves and create something.

Make Work Space, featuring demos of the latest technology products, from virtual reality to coding and programming, to building your own computer.

And, there’s plenty of sophisticated technology to keep parents entertained, says Campisano. “It’s really a nice family time out.”

The 3rd Annual Mini Maker Faire will be at the Barnes & Noble location at 150 E. 86th St.