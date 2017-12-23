TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County Mommy and Me Book Club to start meeting in 2018 in Hicksville

Shikha Sehgal is forming the Nassau County Mommy

Shikha Sehgal is forming the Nassau County Mommy and Me Book Club. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Parents looking to read and discuss books with their children will soon have a book club all their own.

The Nassau County Mommy and Me Book Club won’t be launching until February 2018, but founder Shikha Sehgal of Deer Park says interest has been high, noting “we’ve gotten about 700 messages of interest about it, especially through social media.”

Sehgal, owner of the Theory of Arts and Sciences learning centers in Deer Park and Hicksville, says the plan is to have families read assigned books together and then be ready to chat about the stories in a public forum. “Right now, we’re looking at a monthly meeting, but if it takes off we’d like to make it a weekly event,” says Sehgal.

Children attending will also be able to take part in craft-making, with projects related to the book of the session. “Families don’t need to bring anything either,” Sehgal adds. “Everything will be covered.”

The meetings are to run between 60 and 90 minutes, and are open to children preschool age and older. “We say as young as diaper-trained,” she says.

The book club will be held at her Hicksville center location at 153 S. Broadway. The first three months will be free; after that, Sehgal says she may charge a nominal yet-to-be-determined membership fee to cover staffing. For more information, email Info@TASnewyork.com or message the book club on Facebook at facebook.com/NassauCountyMommyAndMeBookClub

