A new family play space known as Momo’s Clubhouse has opened in Syosset.

Kids can play on a three-tier jungle gym with an obstacle course at the center, and there’s a parent-supervised open area for crawlers and toddlers. There is a play farmers market, an art nook, LEGO nook, bean bag wall and play cafe. Adults can spend time in the venue’s (real) cafe, which serves coffee, snacks and baked goods.

Co-owner Stephanie Moy, who also lives in Syosset, opened Momo’s with her business partner, Susan Kim of Ronkonkoma, with an eye on specializing in hosting birthday parties. She says she hopes their personal touch will appeal to parents looking for more than just a cookie-cutter party room. “We built the furniture and a lot of the decorations, so we really offer a handmade experience . . . We also invite parents who are looking for specific things for their child’s birthday to make suggestions, as we’re open to trying things,” Moy says.

The event calendar is also a work in progress, which has so far been limited to random craft-making gatherings aimed at children ages 1 1⁄2 to 4, but the plan is to try and have dedicated weeklies come 2018. “We’re looking at having eight- to 10-week events, where parents can enroll, and maybe we’ll do circle time where we’ll talk and read a book, and introduce craft-making,” she says.

Moy says that the best way to see what Momo’s Clubhouse is doing is checking the website calendar, which also provides open play hours.

Momo’s Clubhouse is at 140 Eileen Way, Suite 200. Call 516-921-1004 or visit momosclubhouse.com