How to get up to 20 percent off 'Disney on Ice,' 'Marvel Universe Live,' 'Monster Jam,' more

Feld Entertainment is offering discounted tickets to

Feld Entertainment is offering discounted tickets to "Disney on Ice," "Monster Jam" and more in 2018. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

By Ian J. Stark
Feld Entertainment, the company producing such live, family-friendly shows as “Disney on Ice” and “Marvel Universe Live,” is running a sale on 2018 shows.

Now through Monday, Dec. 4, families can get up to 20 percent off tickets for top shows coming to Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in 2018. Here's the upcoming schedule with the link to purchase the discounted tickets.

Disney On Ice “Reach For The Stars on Jan. 11-14, 2018. Classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck appear in this musical program that also includes princesses and characters from modern movies like “Tangled,” “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Sesame Street Live on Feb. 9-19, 2018. Join Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster as they throw an interactive preschool party.

Monster Jam Triple Threat on Feb. 2-4, 2018. It’s a monster truck show, with such machines as “Grave Digger,” “Blue Thunder,” “El Toro Loco” and “Monster Mutt” scheduled to hit the dirt.

Marvel Universe Live on March 22-April 1, 2018. The evil Loki has designs on ruling the world, and Marvel heroes Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America and the Guardians of the Galaxy are the only people who can stop the villain.

Prices will vary by performance and cost level, with savings applied to the market price of tickets at the point of purchase. No double discounts are allowed; purchases are limited to six tickets.

