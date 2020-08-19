Your guide to a family-friendly day trip to Montauk 

If there’s one place in Montauk especially geared for the little ones, it’s Puff 'n' Putt (659 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com, cash-only), which features mini-golf and a small second-floor arcade equipped with a few standing video games and prize machines. Located along Fort Pond, pedal boats, canoes, paddleboards and kayaks are also available to rent by the hour or half-hour.
If a ride around this scenic community is preferred, consider the Ryde Montauk (rydemontauk.com) bike share program. Head over to the operators at Montauk Surf & Sports (716 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-9300, plazasurfandsports.com), download the app, rent a bike and return it when finished.
Visit one of many county or state parks in the area, which generally have beaches and hiking trails. Hither Hills State Park (164 Old Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov) has a beach, playground and fishing opportunities, plus the option to camp ($35 nightly for state residents; $70 otherwise); parking is $10 daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 13.
Of course, it would be a lost opportunity to come to Montauk and not visit the lighthouse (2000 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, montauklighthouse.com). The grounds are currently open, but the tower remains closed. Nonetheless, the museum is back in business. There’s beachfront and if you need something to light up your Instagram, a photo of the lighthouse is a surefire selection (especially when the sun sets and the building takes on an orange glow). Parking is $8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission to the grounds and museum is an extra $5-$10.
For hiking options, Camp Hero State Park (1898 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov, parking: $8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) stands out as it’s a former military facility where you can walk near a massive retired radar tower and sealed bunkers. Shadmoor State Park (900 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov) also offers some decommissioned military sights and it is leashed dog-friendly. Parking is free.
For another place to go camping, Montauk County Park (527 E. Lake Dr.; 631-852-7879, suffolkcountyny.gov) has outer beach sites along Block Island Sound. Permits are required: visit parks.suffolkcountyny.gov to reserve a check-in date. The current standard fee for outer beach green key holders is $26; $41 otherwise.
Then again, if you’re in the Hamptons and the sunny fun in Montauk isn’t right for your kids, the Children’s Museum of the East End (76 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke.; 631-537-8250, cmee.org) has reopened, with current hours at 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; reservations are required ($19, $7 for members; fee includes an educator-led craft session).