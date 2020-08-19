Your guide to a family-friendly day trip to Montauk 

WHERE TO EAT Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Joni’s Kitchen (34 S. Etna Ave.; 631-668-3663, jonismontauk.com) is a busy stop for an early day meal, as it only serves breakfast and lunch. Among its menu sections is a “Kids Corner” that includes items like the “bearito” (brown rice, black beans, avocado, sour cream in a tortilla), the “Jack & Jill” (PB&J with banana under a honey drizzle with multigrain bread) and the “Frisbee” (cheddar cheese quesadilla in a whole wheat tortilla). Mr. John’s Pancake and Steak House (721 Main St.; 631-668-2383) is another option, a cash-only classic stop that’s been in the hamlet for more than 50 years and serves breakfast items like crepes, omelets, waffles and pancakes. Another longtime favorite for the same dishes is Anthony’s Pancake House (710 Main St., 631-668-2823, anthonyspancakehouse.com), which has been serving since the 1950s (and is also cash-only).

For lunch, John’s Drive-In (677 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com) — which doesn’t actually have a drive-through — has also been serving Montauk for more than half a century. Cash-only here as well, there are a few outdoor tables. Menu items are mainly burgers and grill food, but don’t sleep on its homemade ice cream, which includes flavors like rum raisin, black raspberry and toasted coconut. Pizza is readily available at spots like Pizza Village (700 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2232, pizzavillagemontauk.com, cash only), Sausages Pizza & Pastabilities (781 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-1144, sausagesmontaukpizza.com) and Primavera Pizza (4 S. Erie Ave.; 631-668-1601, orderprimaverapizza.com). For a sit-down dinner try Gosman’s Restaurant, (500 West Lake Dr.; 631-668-5330, gosmans.com) where they have a children’s menu that includes a cheeseburger, chicken tenders, mac-and-cheese, fish-and-chips and fried shrimp.

Over at Inlet Seafood (541 East Lake Dr.; 631-668-4272, inletseafood.com), chicken fingers, mac-and-cheese and penne are the kids’ choices, but the sunset view is remarkable for all ages. If you're looking for a sweet treat try Frozen Anchor (478 W Lake Dr.; 631-668-8190, thefrozenanchor.com), which includes offbeat ice cream options like “olive oil strawberry jam,” “miso cherry” and “cotton candy” on its menu. The spot has a sister store in the Candied Anchor (721 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com), which serves candy “by the scoop” (by the pound that is), like gummies, chocolates and sours. For more frozen stuff, Pink Frog Cafe (34 S. Etna Ave.; 631-483-5989) has organic ice cream, while Fudge N’ Stuff (7 The Plaza, 631-668-4724; cash-only) has been selling homemade fudge, chocolates, milkshakes and candy for more than three decades.

One of the newest editions to the scene is Sundae Donuts (716 Montauk Hwy.; sundaedonuts.com). Tucked into Montauk’s two-story downtown shopping center, you’ll know you’re in the right place when you see its halo-with-angel wings neon sign. It’s selling the very in-demand-right-now North Fork Doughnut Company doughnuts and Sail Away brand coffee, as well as ice creams and sorbets.