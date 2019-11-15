To kick off the holiday season, the Montauk Lighthouse will be lit up again on Nov. 30, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and remain lit every night until New Year’s Day.

This year, members of the Forsburg family, who own the Viking Fishing Fleet and run the Block Island Ferry, will light the historic landmark, says Jason Walter, site manager. The event, which is free, runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and includes holiday music, caroling and an appearance by Santa Claus.

The 11th annual lighting is part of a season of holiday events in Montauk, starting with the 43rd Annual Run for Fun and Turkey Trot around Fort Pond, from 8 to 9:30 on Thanksgiving morning. All ages can participate in three- or six-mile races, and proceeds benefit local food pantries and Meals on Wheels.

Santa returns to the lighthouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 for the “Christmas at the Lighthouse” celebration. The lighthouse will be decorated for the holiday and there’ll be hot cider, snacks and holiday shopping. This is event is $5 for adults.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather,” says Walter, adding, “We’re a nonprofit and we rely on donations to fund this annual event.”

On Dec. 12, there’s the “Starbrite” storefront lighting from 5 to 5:30 p.m, where prizes will be given for the best holiday decorated businesses in Montauk.

For further information about lighthouse events, go to montauklighthouse.com or call 631-668-2544. Preregistration for the Thanksgiving morning race is $10 before November 27 and $15 the day of the race. For information, go to www.ehamptonny.gov or call (631) 324-2417.